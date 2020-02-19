Bebe Rexha Becomes the Queen of Working Out By Doing Squats With Her Dog and We’re Obsessed

Get that workout in however you can! Singer Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram to show off her ingenious makeshift fitness routine on February 19 — and needless to say, her method of using her dog as weights for her squats is smart as heck.

“Who needs weights when you have an 8 lb fluff buddy. She is my best friend. @bear_rexha,” the 30-year-old bombshell captioned a video of herself holding her puppy, Bear, while doing a set of squats. She even included the hashtags “#SquatLife” and “#BunsOfSteel.”

Naturally, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the blonde beauty on her workout. “Get them gains girl,” one user wrote, adding a peach emoji. “The best way to do squats,” another fan raved, while one follower shouted out Bebe’s sweet pup. “BEAR IS ROYALTY,” they wrote, adding a double heart emoji.

It’s no surprise to see the songstress doing something good for herself. In fact, she asserted back in early January that she would make sure she thrived throughout 2020. “My mood for the whole year,” she wrote on Instagram. “Just being myself and living the life I want. No longer living for others. If they like me for me then it’s meant to be.”

Bebe has always been really forward about living her best life — especially when folks try to bring down her stride. In August 2019, she took to Instagram to share a powerful story about a record executive who told her she was getting “too old” to be sexy.

“I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,’” she captioned a steamy black-and-white photo of her posing in her underwear at the time. “Because I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age … I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules.”

“I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age,” she concluded. “I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME, I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”

You tell ’em, babe.