What a beauty! Bebe Rexha took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, to share a glimpse into how she does her makeup and gets rid of her “dark circles and all.” Now we’re convinced the 30-year-old is a pro. Needless to say, her finishing look was super glam and gorgeous.

“Never a dull moment in isolation when you have blue eyeshadow around,” she captioned the post. “New video with @voguemagazine on YouTube now, link in bio.” Fans couldn’t help but praise the blonde beauty. “Beautiful with our without makeup,” wrote one person. “You look gorgeous no matter how you look. Period,” commented another. “We all love a NATURAL and FRESH looking queen,” wrote a third fan. We sure do!

In the process of sharing one of her makeup looks, Bebe also revealed her skincare routine, which is pretty simple. It consists of a few serums, a face massager and moisturizers. No wonder she always looks great.

The “Me, Myself & I” singer is no stranger to sharing details of her life. Most recently, she got candid about her she deals with her bipolar diagnoses. It turns out, staying active helps. “I do a lot of high-intensity interval training because that’s basically what [performing] is,” she told Self in an interview published in February.

Courtesy of Bebe Rexha/Instagram

Though it wasn’t easy, part of coming to terms with the disorder meant being honest and open. “That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy,” she divulged to the outlet at the time. “I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by this.’ And maybe it’ll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they’re going through a rough time. That’s why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that.”

She added, “It’s scary, but at a certain point you got to say, ‘F–k it, this is who I am.’ Or you just keep it to yourself. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans … and I won’t allow it to label me. It’s something that I’m going through, but it’s not me.”

She’s so strong!