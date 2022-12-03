In the Name of Sheer! Bebe Rexha’s Most Iconic See-Through Outfits Over the Years: Photos

A confident queen. Bebe Rexha never fails to shake things up when it comes to her fashion sense. The “I’m Good (Blue)” artist isn’t afraid to rock sheer styles when she takes the stage, walks the red carpet or enjoys an outing — and all of her see-through choices bring out her enviable self-confidence.

In June 2021, the “My, Myself & I” pop singer chose a daring black mesh bodysuit, which showed off her curves while onstage during the season 2 finale of HBO’s Legendary Max. Bebe paired her outfit with a matching bra underneath the sheer look.

At the December 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, the blonde beauty added a hint of sheer when she arrived wearing an off-the-shoulder deep blue jumpsuit, which featured a see-through center. Bebe’s sleeves also came with long trains that flowed to the side when she struck a pose for the cameras.

While the MTV Video Music Award winner loves to flaunt her curves from time to time, she has also opened up about dealing with body image issues in the past.

In May 2019, Bebe shared a stunning photo of herself via Instagram while at the beach wearing a red bikini.

“I probably should [have] Photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat,” she captioned her post at the time. “I probably should [have] Photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should [have] made myself look taller and smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really f—k with you. Here is what a real woman looks like without Photoshop.”

Later that year, the “Break My Heart Myself” songstress slammed an unnamed “male executive” via Instagram, whom she noted told her she was getting “too old” to post fashionable and sexy pictures of herself.

“Because … I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram, and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.” Bebe wrote in August 2019 alongside a mirror selfie of her wearing black lingerie. “I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as “hags” when they get old, and guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

Although she has dealt with public scrutiny before, the Staten Island native has promoted her fans to practice self-love. During a February 2020 interview with Self magazine, Bebe explained how people can maintain a healthier self-perception despite societal pressures to look a certain way.

“I’m always giving other people compliments, and the one thing we don’t do to ourselves is give ourselves compliments in our heads or tell ourselves things about,” she said. “Like, keep reminding ourselves about our dreams. You could spend your day being like, ‘You’re gorgeous. Follow your dreams.’ Keep doing that.”

