Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

When it comes to talking about motherhood, Bekah Martinez never holds back. The former Bachelor contestant, 25, got extremely candid during an Instagram Q&A while answering questions about her post-pregnancy sex life with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

“Do you ever think you’ll change your birth control preference to help with a break from pregnancy?” one fan asked. “Oh, yes. The ‘pull-out method’ doesn’t seem to be working for us,” Becca replied with a laughing emoji. “I’ve weighed my options, and [I’m] going to try out the Mirena IUD, I think.”

Another one of Bekah’s followers inquired if her sex life with Grayston, 30, has changed since they’ve had kids. The pair shares two children — son Franklin James, who was born in June 2020, and daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, who was born in February 2019.

“Honestly, I got preggo three months into dating,” the California native explained. “We didn’t have a ‘sex life’ really established before pregnancy and kids so we’ve kind of never known any different with each other.”

Bekah, who competed on Arie Luyendyk‘s season of The Bachelor, began dating Grayston in 2018. “At first, we decided to take our relationship slow because I didn’t know if I was going to go on Paradise or not and I wasn’t really sure what I wanted,” Bekah told PureWow in July of that year.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to miss out on that opportunity. I was kind of like, ‘I don’t want to be dating this guy for two months and then decide not to go on Paradise and have total FOMO and wish that I had done it,'” she recalled.

As fans of the franchise know, Bekah never ended up on Bachelor in Paradise. Instead, she and Grayston began building their beautiful family and life together. As for future plans? The lovebirds hope to someday move away from Southern California.

Bekah told a fan there are “too many other cool places to live and try out” to stay put. However, she made it clear the “Los Angeles area” will “always be their home base.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!