Explaining her words. Bella Hadid responded to worried fans after claiming that she “blacked out” at the Met Gala. While some speculated that her throwaway comment was about her tight black corset on the red carpet, the model explained that this was not the case.

“I want to make something very clear,” Bella, 25, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 11. “This is not at all what I (meant to) say. I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet. I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that [you] barely remember it! I should have said that.”

Bella wore a Burberry look while attending the May 2 event in New York City. She concluded her post explaining that “corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/ hard on the lungs.” However, the one she wore had “fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The California native’s comments came from an Interview Magazine piece published after the Met Gala. After the interview was released, her statement was quick to go viral.

“I literally like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet,” Bella shared while giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready process. “I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs. I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the model has been vocal about her ongoing anxiety struggles. Earlier this year, Bella recalled a “really depressive episodes” while speaking candidly with WSJ. Magazine.

“My mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo,” she shared this past January. “It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling.”

Further explaining her mental health struggles, Bella said that she would “be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain.” However, she’s able to have her “good days” now.

“My brain fog is feeling better, I don’t feel depressed,” Bella said. “I don’t have as much anxiety as I usually do. But tomorrow I could wake up and [be] the complete opposite.”