Ben Affleck Bonds With Kids as J. Lo Attends Movie Premiere Solo

Ben Affleck chose family over the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his movie Unstoppable, which features estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, as he was spotted enjoying the weekend with children Samuel and Fin.

On Friday, Ben, 51, and his two youngest kids strolled around the streets of Los Angeles wearing casual attire, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. The family patriarch donned a white T-shirt, gray jeans and purple Nikes. Following their dad’s casual attire, Samuel, 12, wore a Yale T-shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and Crocs – meanwhile, Fin, 15, rocked a light blue crewneck, cargo shorts and black sneakers with mix-matched socks.

In addition to Samuel and Fin, Ben shares eldest daughter, Violet, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, the Unstoppable premiere marked J. Lo’s first red carpet appearance since Life & Style confirmed she filed for divorce from Ben on August 20. The film was created through Ben’s production company, Artists Equity, which he cofounded with childhood best friend and fellow A-lister Matt Damon.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer, 54, arrived at the event and ensured everyone watched her walk the red carpet as she donned a skin-bearing disco ball dress. The Tamara Ralph-designed gown showered J. Lo in sparkles from head to toe and the garment featured large, black bows that tied the sides of the fabric together. The Maid in Manhattan actress’ body was exposed in between each bow, including the sides of her breasts and famous derrière.

Although Ben skipped the big night, Matt, 53, was in attendance and was photographed having a “deep” conversation with J. Lo, as People reported. The two also snapped group pictures with the Unstoppable cast including Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome and Don Cheadle.

Jennifer shared photos in her revenge dress via Instagram and later gushed about the magic during premiere night.

Getty

“Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie,” the “On the Floor” singer captioned the Sunday, September 8, post. “Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city.”

J. Lo and Ben’s summer was anything but thrilling. On May 15, In Touch reported that they were “headed for a divorce” almost two years after tying the knot. The former couple didn’t debunk the reports and continued to fuel split rumors after J. Lo ditched her wedding ring on multiple occasions and Ben wasn’t by her side during her movie premieres and birthday.

Bennifer’s marriage woes continued to make headlines and Matt made sure that Ben didn’t fall into a dark hole.

“Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble,” a source told In Touch on July 11. “The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option.”

Neither of the Gigli costars have publicly addressed their divorce. That said, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist shared a cryptic Instagram photo dump on August 31.

“Oh, it was a summer,” the caption read.

In the middle of steamy bikini photos and family snapshots, J. Lo added a few quotes that were seemingly directed at her divorce.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order,” one quote read, while another reads, “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and peace.”