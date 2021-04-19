Red Carpet Meets Nashville! The Best and Worst Looks From the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

Red carpet … but make it cowboy! Your favorite country music stars stepped out at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18, in Nashville, Tennessee, and most of them brought their fashion A-game. Unfortunately, not every celebrity in attendance wowed in the style department.

To be fair, the ACMs are all about the music, right? Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a major year for country’s biggest names. So much so, the Artist of the Year categories are beyond stacked.

Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Carly Pearce are all nominated for Female Artist of the Year, while Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are nominated for Male Artist of the Year.

Oh, and of course, we can’t forget the Album of the Year category! That’s also going to be a super tight race. There’s Luke Bryan‘s Born Here Live Here Die Here, Kane Brown‘s Mixtape Vol. 1, Ashley McBryde’s Never Will, Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons and Chris Stapleton‘s Starting Over.

Unfortunately, Luke Bryan, 44, who was also slated to perform at the ACM Awards, couldn’t attend the show or appear on the Monday, April 12, episode of American Idol. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show,” the “One Margarita” singer tweeted at the time. “I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

Prior to Luke’s coronavirus diagnosis, he and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie did their best to make the most of filming amid the pandemic. “The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19,” the Georgia native told People in February 2021.

“One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them,” Luke added. “The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can’t walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough.”

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Academy of Country Music Awards.