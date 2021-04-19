Country’s biggest night! Celebrities like Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Elle King rocked the red carpet at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville on Sunday, April 18. Many A-list country crooners brought their best fashions to the ACM Awards, and we’re obsessed with all the gorgeous looks.

The red carpet was absolutely star-studded, which came as no surprise considering the nominee list. Miranda, Maren, Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce are all nominated for Female Artist of the Year. For Male Artist of the Year, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton are all nominated.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are hosting the big night and will both also be performing. The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is a veteran of the awards show after hosting last year’s ACM’s, which took place in September after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What are the odds that there would be two ACM’s only about six, seven months apart? It’s crazy,” Keith told Yahoo! News on Wednesday, April 14. “You know, I was hosting the ACM’s for the first time in September last year. It was meant to be April and we were meant to be in Las Vegas, but of course, 2020 had other plans. So we ended up in Nashville in September. And I hosted it there for the first time … They asked me to come back and do it a second time with Mickey Guyton. And my hand was way up.”

As far as his cohost, the “Somebody Like You” artist gushed that Mickey is “a natural” and “perfect for the job.”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, there will also be performances by Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs and many more.

Sadly, Luke Bryan was expected to appear on stage but will be skipping the show after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was also absent from the April 12 episode of American Idol.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live American Idol show,” the “Country Girl” singer tweeted at the time. “I tested positive for COVID, but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

While Luke will be missed, the 2021 ACM Awards was a night to remember! Keep scrolling to see red carpet photos.