In a rare twist, the Emmy Awards are taking place for a second time in 2024. The 75th annual ceremony was pushed back from September 2023 to January 2024 due to actors and writers guild strikes. Fashion fans get another look at TV stars’ red carpet style at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

Style sensations including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara are among the nominees, while Selena Gomez will be presenting an award. The big question is what will they be wearing?