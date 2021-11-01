Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You wake up and look at yourself in the mirror to find those little black spots on your nose, chin, or forehead. We’ve all been there. You’ve got a case of the blackheads — in other words, excess oils are clogging your pores. Contrary to popular belief, you can get blackheads anywhere on the skin, not just the nose. As you’ve probably realized, blackheads can be big or pinprick small. The good news is that face wash products on the market specifically target those unwelcome bumps.

Blackheads are a specific type of acne. The first buzzword to note when combatting blackheads is this: exfoliation. Exfoliation is key to staving off blackheads because it helps your skin shed dead skin and your pores get rid of a build-up of gunk. It can be hard to choose with so many exfoliant face wash products in the drugstore and online. Look for products with ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, or natural clays to help dredge up the gunk from your pores. Now that you know what to use on your skin to combat your blackheads stop squeezing and read on for 15 of the best face wash products for blackheads.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads You Can Buy:

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Sensitive Skin: Averr Aglow No.2 Radiant Cleansing Nectar

Price: $37.00

We love this product because it’s packed with over 40 natural ingredients. The ingredients are all plant and mineral-based and include things like jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, and chamomile-infused water, all specifically concocted together to remove toxins from the skin. In addition, the type of oils in this product heal the skin instead of further clogging pores.

One of the essential things you should note about this face wash is that it’s waterless. Dab a bit on a cotton pad and apply it across your face. The oil-based nature and natural ingredients combine to make a gentle product that’s super effective at eliminating those blackheads.



The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Purification: TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

Price: $23.80 with Amazon Prime

When we think of probiotics, we don’t usually think of face wash. This product uniquely contains probiotic extracts that give the skin an especially purified appearance. It is a versatile product that works for all skin types, from dry to combination and sensitive.

This product is a foaming gel cleanser that gently removes makeup while cleansing the skin. The wash removes clogging and impurities without being overly harsh or drying out the skin. As a bonus, it contains chicory root to calm the skin and prevent inflammation, ultimately giving the skin a taut post-facial look. It is so soft on the skin you can even use it morning and night.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Detoxification: All Natural Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser

Price: $18.99

This activated charcoal cleanser is a true multitasker. Firstly, activated charcoal has an excellent rep for unclogging pores and lifting bacteria from the skin. Then, the product includes both Vitamin C and b5, both ingredients known for their anti-aging properties. Last but certainly not least, it is packed with natural tea extracts and coconut oil to hydrate and balance the skin.

This cleanser from Chic Republic is liquid and best when you mix with water. It has immediate effects on the skin, immediately drawing out impurities while moisturizing to make skin appear more radiant. Wash your skin guilt-free with this fully vegan, no-cruelty product.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Oily Skin: Bioré Deep Pore Charcoal Face Wash, Facial Cleanser for Dirt and Makeup Removal From Oily Skin, 6.77 Ounce

Price: $5.64 with Amazon Prime

When it comes to blackheads, you’ve probably heard of or used Bioré nose or face strips. However, this face wash from the fan-favorite line has an impressive ability to extract blackheads- and at a great price, no less! The natural charcoal draws dirt out of the pores and traps oils, making it a go-to for those who have particularly oily skin.

It’s satisfying to watch this face wash turn to white foam on the wet skin as it purifies pores. However, after just one use, we swear that you’ll notice a slightly matte and clean look to the skin.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Maximum Exfoliation: St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub

Price: $3.99 with Amazon Prime

Another drug store classic, this product goes to show that you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve clear skin sans blackheads. Salicylic acid is the primary ingredient of this product that takes us back to the basics of removing blackheads.

The beaded texture of this face wash gives each dollop the maximum exfoliant effect. The exfoliant is natural and comes from dried walnuts and apricots, leaving the skin soft and smelling fresh.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Fighting Inflammation: Paula’s Choice CLEAR Pore Normalizing Cleanser

Price: $13.00

Salicylic acid combines with Vitamin B5, making this fash wash both a skin purifier and a skin calmer. The combination of ingredients works to reduce inflammation and redness of the skin. There are no parabens and no fragrances, yet you will have impeccably clean skin.

The gel texture of this face wash soothes and cools the skin. You can also use this face wash to remove your makeup. Paula’s Choice recommends using it twice, so you get both the makeup removing and skin-clarifying effects.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and General Acne: Acne Free Blackhead Removing Exfoliating Face Scrub

Price: $7.99

If it’s not only blackheads you’re worried about but also general acne or skin concerns, this is an excellent product for more general use. Acne Free offers a line of products specifically targeted at acne-prone skin, both for teens and adults. This product uses maximum strength salicylic acid to clear clogged pores. Charcoal nourishes the skin, and jojoba oil rounds out the product to reduce inflammation.

After repeated use of this product, you will notice your skin has a tighter look. With use over long periods, users see significantly fewer breakouts.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Daily Use: Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Oil-Free Facial Scrub

Price: $9.88 with Amazon Prime

We’d be remiss not to mention Clean & Clear when it comes to cult drugstore favorites for busting blackheads. As a bonus, you get two for the price of one of the other products on our list, meaning you’ll sort your blackheads weeks in advance.

Like the other products on the list, this product has salicylic acid covered to target your blackheads. The product’s other ingredients, like the exfoliating beads, are gentle enough to make this a suitable product for daily use, leaving your skin with a clean feeling.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and a Deeper Clean: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Exfoliating Face Wash W/Brush

Price: $9.99 with Amazon Prime

This face wash is perhaps one of the more unique products on our list. That’s because of the little attachment on the face wash with silicone bristles that help exfoliate your face for a deeper clean.

The ingredients in the fash wash solution itself also fall no short of unique because of its staple Apple Cider Vinegar ingredient. Apple Cider Vinegar helps restore the skin’s natural pH levels, removing the excess sebum that causes pores to clog. The hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 help both get rid of hyperpigmentation and lock in moisture. If you want to try something new, it won’t cost much to do so with this product.



The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Microclear Technology: Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub

Price: $7.04 with Amazon Prime

No list of skincare products would be complete without a Neutrogena staple. The product is reliable for fighting blackheads and uses 2% salicylic acid and unique Microclear technology, which dissolves oil and dirt.

Just wet your face and rub this product gently into your skin. The special exfoliating technology means the beads in this product are gentle and suitable for everyday use.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and True Radiance: boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser

Price: $30.00

If you’re looking to splurge on the right product to combat your blackheads, this is it. This is a premium beauty product with the ever-loved activated charcoal. This product’s magic comes with its warming effect, opening up your pores for even deeper extraction and purification.

In the line’s signature double-cleanse process, you will use this product not once but twice. Cleanse once to remove makeup and the day’s dirt from your skin and twice to dive deep into your pores. We recommend you use this product before heading out because you will see instant radiance thanks to the added artichoke leaf.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Antioxidant Effects: Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Price: $29.50

This is another product on our list which does more than talk the talk. Apart from the salicylic acid, the added green tea has anti-aging and antioxidant benefits, ultimately protecting the skin from free radicals. In addition, this face wash contains no parabens, fragrance, or any of the other bad stuff.

The process in this product is unique because it’s a leave-on product. It is lightweight and even feels more like a toner on the skin. The leave-on application method means there’s more time for it to work its magic deep in the pores.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and All Your Other Skin Concerns: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser 20oz

Price: $9.52 with Amazon Prime

Out with the old and in with the new, they say. Not always. If you’ve ever been to the dermatologist for your skin concerns, they probably recommended Cetaphil, a timeless staple in any bathroom cupboard for all skin types. Glycerine is its primary ingredient, which gently dissolves dirt nd leaves the skin feeling refreshed instead of attacked.

While there’s no particular emphasis on exfoliation with this product, it has all-encompassing effects that fight blackheads, whiteheads, and anything in between. Have we mentioned it’s an award-winning #1 dermatologist-recommended product?

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and Day & Night Use: Clean & Clear 2-Pack Day and Night Face Cleanser

Price: $6.00

Clean & Clear is so reliable it deserves a second cameo on our list. This two for the price of one product pack has your day and night blackhead fighting routine covered. The beads, ginseng, and vitamin C in the morning cleanser help wash away dirt built up overnight. The night cleanser has deep sea minerals and sea kelp extract to eliminate all the grime built-up throughout the day.

If you’re someone who likes a pleasant fragrance, the day cleanser has an energizing scent, while the night cleanser has calming aromas to help you unwind.

The Best Face Wash for Blackheads and an Overall Refresh: Neutrogena Blackhead Eliminating Daily Facial Scrub

Price: $43.74 (for a pack of six)

Never buy another blackhead product again. Or, at least not for a while when you can get six of Neutrogena’s daily blackhead scrub tubes in one go. Salicylic acid penetrates the pores and removes imperfections.

There are no plastic microbeads in the exfoliator of this product which means it’s gentle on the skin. The fragrance is refreshing and a great way to start your day.

Which face wash for blackheads is best for your Life & Style?

Remember that not all face washes have the ingredients to dredge up blackheads from the skin. So when it comes to targeting the specific acne culprit, it’s essential to look for the right ingredients!

Our top choices for the best face washes for blackheads are Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser (black charcoal is key) and Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser 20oz (oldie but a goodie).

No matter which face wash you choose to beat your blackheads, we hope this list gets you well on your way to clear pores and beautiful skin!