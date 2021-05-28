Let’s face it, blackheads are disgusting! But before we can discuss how to treat blackheads, we need to know exactly what they are. Simply put, blackheads are a common form of acne. And while they look black or dark on the surface of the skin, they are actually yellowish in color.

These small bumps are clogged hair follicles and often are caused by excess oil production, skin cells that don’t shed fast enough. Blackheads commonly occur on the face, and specifically on the nose, but they can appear on almost any part of the body. Long gone are the days of the ineffective hash scrubs or unpredictable at-home extractions, so I reached out the best and brightest minds in aesthetics to best determine how to get rid of blackheads on the nose!

“I maintain my blackhead-free, gorgeous pores by using the new Alpharet Clearing Serum,” shouts skincare super freak Adeena Fried. “It’s a retinoid-based serum designed for those of us who might be prone to blackheads. I found that this product helped me avoid the “maskne” that plagued so many people this past year!”