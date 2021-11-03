Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing that will never go out of style is thick, full hair! I mean, who doesn’t want to look like they just walked out of Dry Bar? No need to research what’s best for your hair type — we’ve included every hair thickening shampoo that you need to know about in this list! Whether your hair is color treated, you’re on a budget or your husband is constantly stealing your products, you’re sure to find the product that’s right for you. Get ready to be labeled the go-to beauty guru in your friend group.

The Best Overall Hair Thickening Shampoo: BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Shampoo

Price: $19.94 ($2.49 / Fl Oz)

If you feel like nothing can save your thinning hair, think again. This Boldify shampoo works instantly, for thicker hair after the first wash! Plus, no need to worry if your hair is color-treated — this product is paraben, sulfate and SLS-free.

Botanical rosemary, aloe vera, biotin and pro-vitamin B5 work together to banish excessive breakage for longer, stronger locks. The volume you’re craving is just one wash away!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo for Camera-Ready Hair: R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo

Price: $96.00 ($2.84 / Fl Oz)

If your job requires you to be in front of a camera, you’re familiar with the pressure to look picture-perfect. That’s where this R+Co shampoo comes in! Key ingredients juniper berry extract, glycerin, and babassu seed oil give the body, shine, strength, and smoothness you’re looking for.

All R-Co products are color-safe, heat and UV protective, vegan, cruelty and gluten-free, and made without harmful ingredients, so you can feel confident in your new haircare routine!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo for Men & Women: PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Price: $29.75 ($1.86 / Fl Oz)

If both you and your husband are struggling with thinning hair, don’t worry — it’s more common than you think! This Pura D’or product is made of anti-thinning ingredients that will hydrate your scalp and give your hair the body it’s looking for.

In an eight-week clinical study, 100% of participants experienced improved overall scalp health! A powerful blend of Biotin, Nettle Extract, Pumpkin Seed, & Black Cumin Seed Oil reduces hair thinning by promoting hair strength and thickness.

The Best Budget Hair Thickening Shampoo: Thicker Fuller Hair Shampoo

Price: $17.50 ($0.49 / Fl Oz) (Pack of 3)

It’s like a cup of coffee, for your hair! This product’s caffeine energizer gives life to thin, limp strands. Cell-u-plex, a blend of plant extracts and essential oils, thickens and amplifies even the sparsest of ‘dos!

As an added bonus, Thicker Fuller Hair’s shampoo helps reduce buildup for your healthiest feeling and looking hair. Pair with the conditioner for ultimate results!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo for All Hair Types: BELLISSO Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth

Price: $29.99 ($0.94 / Fl oz)

You can depend on this Bellisso Biotin Shampoo for the results you’re looking for, no matter if your hair is dry or oily! Biotin, hydrolyzed keratin, and spirulina extract help increase thickness, volume, shine, and breakage for your healthiest hair ever.

If you like to wash your hair daily, don’t worry — this product is safe to use often! If you struggle with brittle, unruly hair, you can depend on this hair regrowth treatment full of essential vitamins.

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo with Filloxane: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Volume Filler Thickening Cleansing Shampoo

Price: $5.99 ($0.21 / Fl Oz)

The L’Oreal Paris Elvive Volume Filler system will double your hair’s natural density! Key ingredient Filloxane penetrates and expands the hair fiber from within, creating body and density for the volume you’ve been dreaming of.

Don’t take our word for it — as an Amazon reviewer said, “I really love this volumizing shampoo and conditioner. I rarely buy the same product twice, as I’m always looking for the holy grail product, but I have purchased this THREE times so far!”

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo with Aloe: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

Price: $29.99 ($3.53 / Fl Oz)

Bumble and Bumble is a cult favorite, and for good reason — this high-quality shampoo goes above and beyond to deliver the thick, full hair you deserve. Key ingredients Panthenol, wheat protein, and aloe vera gel work together to provide moisture, softness, and shine!

This lightweight product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or formaldehyde, so you can be sure your hair won’t be weighed down. Pro tip: emulsify in your hands before applying and massage into your roots first!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo for Lasting Volume: MATRIX Total Results High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo

Price: $25.50 ($0.75 / Fl Oz)

Volume that lasts all day — it’s what we all want! This Matrix High Amplify Volumizing Shampoo will give you that big hair that even Dolly Parton would envy. Trusted by professionals, this product boosts the structure of hair for 35% more volume, without the silicones!

The Best Scented Hair Thickening Shampoo: Tea Tree Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

Price: $36.00 ($1.07 / Fl Oz)

Refresh and energize your limp strands with this lemon sage thickening shampoo from Tea Tree! This product’s revitalizing formula gives fine strands new life, for cleaner and thicker hair. Lemon, sage, and peppermint will have your hair smelling better than ever.

As an added bonus, this product protects against everyone’s worst enemy — split ends! You can’t go wrong with this paraben and gluten-free, vegan, and color-safe pick.

The Best Paraben-Free Hair Thickening Shampoo: L’Oreal Paris EverStrong Thickening Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Price: $13.99 ($13.99 / Count)

Fragile hair needs a strong formula — that’s where this L’Oreal Ever Strong thickening shampoo and conditioner set comes in. But, don’t be fooled by the name — if your hair is color-treated, this gentle product is totally safe and free of sulfates, parabens, and harsh salts!

Rosemary leaf transforms thin hair into full and healthy strands, without weighing it down! Get the strong, healthy hair you’ve always wanted.

The Best Stylist-Approved Hair Thickening Shampoo: HASK BIOTIN BOOST Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Price: $14.95 ($7.48 / Count)

Did you know Hask is used on more Hollywood film and TV sets than any other hair care brand? ‘Nuff said. Ideal for all hair types, this thickening formula transforms thin, brittle strands into voluminous hair that even the stars will envy.

With biotin for volume, collagen to fortify, and coffee to boost strands, Hask is made with all the good stuff and none of the bad. Plus, enjoy a fresh eucalyptus scent that lingers long after you’ve stepped out of the shower!

The Best Healing Hair Thickening Shampoo: L’ANZA Healing Volume Thickening Shampoo

Price: $31.00 ($3.07 / Fl Oz)

Pump up the volume with Body by L’ANZA! This product’s bamboo bodifying complex and keratin healing system leave hair looking noticeably fuller and thicker. While most volumizing products weigh down and dry out hair, L’ANZA’s Healing Volume collection builds volume and fullness.

Key ingredients bamboo, cactus flower, meadowfoam flower, and pea extract provide the nourishment you’re looking for, without the heaviness. Say goodbye to your limp, dull ‘do!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo for Processed Hair: Redken Volume Injection Shampoo | For Fine Hair

Price: $23.00 ($2.28 / Fl Oz)

If your hair is in need of some extra care, Redken’s volume injection system provides instant volume and root lift while nourishing and protecting from damage. Redken’s Bodifying Complex and Filloxane will take your hair from thin and sparse to full of body and good texture!

For maximum results, check out Redken’s volume injection shampoo, conditioner, and volume maximizer thickening spray. The hair of your dreams is closer than you think!

The Best Hair Thickening Shampoo with Anti-Hair Loss Treatment: Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner for Thinning Hair

Price: $29.97 ($29.97 / Count)

Biotin is the ingredient you need to make your hair stronger, therefore less prone to falling out. Enter this Paisle Botanics shampoo and conditioner set! Fortified with aloe vera, saw palmetto and argan, coconut, rosemary, and castor oil, this product is made with the perfect combination of ingredients that solves and prevents hair loss.

Pro tip: for maximum thickness, leave the conditioner in for a few extra minutes!

Our Hot Take

With our wide variety of hair-thickening product favorites, you’re sure to find a new routine that you love! Whether you’re browsing the aisles of Sephora or online shopping on the couch, be on the lookout for products with high-performing ingredients like oils and aloe. It may feel hopeless when you’re battling thin, fragile locks, but don’t worry — with the combination of the right products and consistency, you’ll be on your way to strong, voluminous, Instagram-worthy hair! See you never, bad hair days.