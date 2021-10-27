Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it, caring for your skin is essential no matter what skin type you have. Caring for Black or melanated skin comes with its own unique challenges. Some of these skin care challenges include hyperpigmentation, eczema, oiliness, and dryness. Keep in mind that sunscreen is a vital part of any skin care regimen, even for dark or melanated skin. Let’s have a look at the top 10 Black skin care products available in 2021.

The Best Skin Care for Black Skin You Can Buy

The Best Overall Black Skin Care: Buttah Skin Transforming Kit with CocoShea Revitalizing Cream for Melanin Rich Skin

Price: $59.99

When searching for Black skin care products, it’s a safe bet to look to Black-owned skin care companies. Buttah Skin was founded in 2018, and all products contain natural ingredients that are gentle and hydrating.

The Butta Skin Transforming Kit includes a cleanser, serum, and finishing cream. The products include Vitamin C, lavender flower extract, and cocoa and shea butter to lock in moisture. This kit is suitable for both men and women with dry or combination skin.

The Best Black Skin Care for Anti-Aging: Valmont Black Rose Anti-Aging Nutrition Precious Face Oil

Price: $136.80

This tiny package packs a big punch! With high concentrations of black rose extract and other anti-aging ingredients such as avocado oil, magnolia extract, Bulgarian rose, plum oil, and camelina oil, this plant-based product offers the three-fold benefit of nourishment, regeneration, and protection.

Rich in Omega 3-6, this oil is meant to be used alone, or as a base for other products, so a little goes a long way.

The Best Black Skin Care for Hyperpigmentation: Urban Skin Rx Retinol Rapid Repair and Dark Spot Treatment

Price: $19.53

Use this product as a spot treatment to visibly reduce the look of dark spots, discoloration, or any other skin hyperpigmentation.

Formulated with Kojic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, and Retinol, it has the added benefit of reducing fine lines and wrinkles and improving overall skin texture.

The Best Black Skin Care for Dry Skin: Shea Moisture Balancing Moisturizer for Dry Skin African Black Soap with Shea Butter

Price: $10.73

Dry skin is a common skin care concern for black skin, especially during the cold winter months. SheaMoisture’s Balancing Daily Moisturizer provides lightweight skin hydration that moisturizes the skin and helps balance the skin for long-term hydration.

Bonus: it’s paraben-free.

The Best Black Skin Care for Overnight Renewal: Shea Moisture Overnight Resurfacing Serum for Blemish Prone Skin African Black Soap With Shea Butter

Price: $10.99

Go to sleep with dull, blemish-prone skin and wake up with bright, glowing skin. This serum goes to work on your skin while you sleep to deliver AHA, BHA, and African black soap where your skin needs it most.

You only need 1-2 drops to wake up with minimized pores and radiant-looking skin.

The Best Black Skin Care for Acne Prone Skin: Shea Moisture Facial Wash and Scrub for Blemish Prone Skin African Black Soap

Price: $8.49

Tea tree oil and salicylic acid are two of the best ingredients for treating acne. 3-in-1 Shea Moisture Facial wash is a wash, scrub, and exfoliator in one. This wash purifies and calms the skin and leaves behind a fresh and balanced face.

The tamarind extract leaves the skin soft and supple, and ready for your favorite sunscreen and moisturizer.

The Best Black Skin Care for Pores: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Price: $29.50

This unique product is a leave-on exfoliator. It goes to work on your pores throughout the day to unclog and renew them and reduce their size. It also rids your face of dead skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and cleans out blackheads.

The Best Black Skin Care for the Body: Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud Buttah Body Trio for Melanin Rich Skin

Price: $69.99

We always think of skin care being about facial products, but don’t forget about the rest of your body! The Buttah Skin 3-piece kit includes a luxurious body wash, an activated charcoal polishing bar, and a deep moisturizing body butter.

Which Black skin care products are best for your Life & Style?

Choosing skin care products can seem overwhelming, especially with the unique skin care needs of people with melanin-rich skin. When choosing products for your skin type, consider your top 3 concerns and choose a product that targets those 3.

Whether your skin care concern is dryness, enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation, or combination skin, you are sure to find a product that meets your needs. And don’t forget the sunscreen!