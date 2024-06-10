Blac Chyna’s Daughter Dream Helps Her Workout [Photos]

Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, and her daughter, Dream Kardashian, are getting stronger together! The reality star and her mini-me, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, shared a video via Instagram of their at-home gym session while preparing for the BET Awards later this month.

The pair completed their circuit of leg presses, pull-ups and pushups – and Dream’s commentary while admiring Angela workout was so sweet.

“Look at my mom. She’s doing 50 pounds,” Dream, 7, said in the video posted on Sunday, June 9, while recording her mom during her leg press set. “We’re both using no arms to press – just legs.”

For those who need fitness motivation, keep scrolling, because Dream’s pull-ups are impressive!