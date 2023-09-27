Angela White has undergone quite a transformation from her former persona of Blac Chyna. Not only is she using her birth name, but the Hearts Pure hair line founder is sober and has had much of her plastic surgery dissolved or reversed. Angela tells Life & Style exclusively how her two children, King Cairo Stevenson and Dream Kardashian, have inspired her to become a better person.

“As they grow older, we don’t realize kids kind of pick up on your vibe and energy and that’s not something that I wanted to display. I don’t want to display anything negative. I always want to be a positive influence on them,” she explains. Angela, 35, shares King, 10, with ex-boyfriend Tyga and Dream, 6, with former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“I watched so many other cases and just things on TV or just even people that I know personally that sometimes don’t come from out of certain situations and things like that. That’s why sobriety for me was really, really important,” the Lashed Cosmetics founder continued. Angela celebrated one year of sobriety from alcohol on September 14, 2023.

“I feel like everything in L.A. is just like, oh, ‘come out to a party,’ dah, dah, dah. And it’s just always alcohol there. There’s alcohol at baby showers, there is alcohol at weddings, it’s alcohol literally everywhere. I feel like in today’s social environment, nobody can’t just have a good time without having alcohol involved,” she explained.

“So, I was like, you know what? This is more like discipline even for myself to just say, ‘no, I’m good’ and cut out the people that didn’t really mean me well, that just want to party and stuff like that,” Angela revealed, adding, “I am more than just a good time.”

The entrepreneur has a message for any doubters about the person she’s become. “No matter what anybody said about me and me continuing to be a strong woman, single mother by herself in California, in Hollywood, I want them to see all of that stuff because at the end of the day, I’m becoming a better person,” she shared.

Angela previously revealed her thoughts on clean lifestyle in a September 15 Instagram post, “Sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy, but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety,” while thanking everyone who supported her through her journey. She then declared, “Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother and a great friend.”

In addition to her sobriety, Angela changed her looks to become more natural. She underwent butt and breast reductions in March and took fans along her pre-and post-operation journey via Instagram in hopes to shed light on the effects of silicone in the body. The influencer then had fillers dissolved from her cheeks, lips and jawline, in addition to ditching her long acrylic nails.

These days, Angela is busy running her Hearts Pure company in addition to working with Chef Bruno Serato and his Caterina Club’s to help end childhood hunger. The restauranteur started the program — named after his mother — in 2005 to help feed children living in motels near where his business is located in Anaheim, California. It has since expanded to help more than 5,000 vulnerable children receive a meal every night at 104 sites throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

— Reporting by Lindsay Hoffman