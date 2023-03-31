In her glow up era! Blac Chyna decided to “challenge her life” at the start of 2023 – which included reversing some of the plastic surgery procedures she had done over the years. Not only did the influencer’s decision bring back her natural features, but it also resulted in a stunning weight loss transformation, too!

Chyna, who was born Angela Renée White, was known for her infamous behind, which was injected with silicone at 19 years old by an unlicensed doctor. After giving birth to her kids, son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian, the online model noticed how much bigger her butt grew – leading her to get liposuction in her butt following Dream’s birth in 2016.

Seven years later, she got all the lipo removed from her derriere, which resulted in a 10-pound weight loss.

“You know how many CCs [cubic centimeters] I took out? 1,250 CCs. A two-liter Coke bottle all in my booty!” she told Access on March 27, 2023.

Chyna gave fans an inside look at her cosmetic procedure journey via Instagram while warning women how dangerous silicone injections are, especially when placed into one’s behind. The former stunt double even revealed that her estimated four-hour procedure took more than double the time due to complications.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff. I want this out of my ass so I can grow,” she said in a series of Instagram videos on March 13, 2023. “Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it].”

As a part of her healing journey, the Hearts Pure founder got her Baphomet tattoo removed a few weeks after her cosmetic procedure removal – including a filler-free face.

“Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo. I’m sending all this energy back to the owner,” she wrote via Instagram on March 26, 2023.

Prior to her stunning 2023 weight loss journey, Chyna brought fans along on her journey via Snapchat to shed pregnancy weight after giving birth to Dream, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“Like no lie, my goal is to gain 100 lbs. this pregnancy. I’mma tear it up, and then I’mma snap back ​[sic],” she said in a Snapchat video in June 2016.

Four months later, she wrote, “39lbs go away !!! Lost 23 lbs so far!! Goal 130 post baby weight.”

Keep scrolling to see Blac Chyna’s amazing weight loss transformation.