Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 'Ruthless' Plans as Power Couple

Blake Lively is thrilled by the success of her latest movie It Ends With Us and is planning a string of new ambitious moves with husband Ryan Reynolds – while vowing to steamroller the competition and ruthlessly take down anyone who dares get in their way.

“They’re both coming off this enormous box office smash, which they orchestrated together, and it was quite a coup and proved the sky’s the limit when they team up, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Blake has no regrets about going to Ryan for his guidance and movie expertise, she’s convinced she did the right thing. She considers Ryan an absolute genius and is excited to build this mega brand with him and really take over Hollywood as a power couple,” the insider continues.

The Los Angeles native, 37, revealed on the red carpet of the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City that Ryan wrote a pivotal scene in the movie, something the screenwriter later said she knew nothing about.

“The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now,” Blake told E! News on August 6.

She added, “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

The movie’s screenwriter, Christy Hall, was unaware of Ryan’s deep involvement.

“There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised … When I saw a cut, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cute. That must have been a cute, improvised thing.’ So, if I’m being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful,” she told People on August 8.

“They have a number of other passion projects they want to get going on, Blake wants to move into directing and they’ve talked about getting her Oscar gold at some point as part of their plan,” the source says of the power couple’s future aspirations.

“The sheer level of ambition between the two of them is blatantly obvious but what people in the industry are whispering about is their ruthlessness in achieving their goals. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that they’re willing to throw their weight around when it comes to getting what they want,” the insider explains.

“People are genuinely afraid of going against them, which of course only adds to their power. They might come across as being sweet as apple pie, but make no mistake, anyone that tries to stand in their way is almost guaranteed to get steamrolled,” the source warns.

It Ends With Us became Blake’s highest grossing film of her career, taking in $50 million domestically in its opening weekend after hitting theaters on August 9.

Ryan is coming off the massive success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke box office records when it opened on July 26.

The Marvel Studios film took in $444.1 million worldwide and $211 million in domestic ticket sales in its opening weekend, making it the biggest R-rated movie opening of all time.

The film was also Ryan’s highest grossing opening, topping Deadpool‘s $132.4 million in 2016.

Since their movies opened so close to one another, the promotional tour for It Ends With Us included plenty of appearances by Ryan, who was basking in the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Not only did he and the film’s other star Hugh Jackman join Blake at the New York premiere of It Ends With Us, but Ryan also did a parody video with his wife’s costar Brandon Sklenar, where he played a goofy reporter interviewing the actor about the film.