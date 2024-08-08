Although Colleen Hoover fans have been eagerly awaiting the book-to-movie adaptation of the best-selling novel It Ends With Us, fans noticed there seemed to be drama with the film’s two biggest stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively ‘It Ends With Us’ Feud Rumors

Blake and Justin star as onscreen love interests Lily and Ryle, but their romance quickly takes a dark turn when it becomes abusive. The situation grows even more complex when Lily’s first love, Atlas — played by Brandon Sklenar — reenters her life.

Despite Justin’s praise for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress as a “powerhouse” screen partner, rumors of on-set drama began swirling when the father of two was conspicuously absent from several press events and cast photos ahead of the movie’s August 9, 2024, release.

Social media users also noticed that Blake and other cast members unfollowed Justin on Instagram, according to The Sun.

“Why hasn’t he posed for photos with the rest of the cast?” one user commented on a post the House Bunny actor shared on August 8, 2024, where he was seen answering questions at a press event.

Getty

“What happened that Justin is being excluded from promoting the film? In addition to being the director of the film, he is one of the main actors. What an ugly thing to do. Be professional,” another added. “We love Justin. I hope this wasn’t due to any outbreak of stardom from the other protagonist.”

Theories About the ‘It Ends With Us’ Cast Drama

It is unclear if there is tension brewing between the two It Ends With Us costars, but internet users were quick to draw their own suspicions as to why the A-listers have been avoiding each other on the red carpet.

Justin worked as a director on the film, while Blake also took on a major role as a producer. TikTok user nadiagreads shared a video speculating that the alleged feud might stem from disagreements over a “fluff” press run to promote a movie that addresses sensitive topics like domestic violence. The upload generated major buzz online, garnering more than 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Somehow Ryan Reynolds got involved for some reason and wrote a couple scenes,” she says about the dynamic of the film. “I know Justin Baldoni said in an interview that he purposely took a back seat in some of the intimate scenes so that the woman could take control of that and give it the female gaze.”

The video’s creator theorized that The Forgotten Ones actor was “bulldozed” during the creative process, “creating a bit of a disconnect.”

“Blake Lively is very popular and she’s very close with Colleen during this whole thing,” she concluded. “I think that the way that this PR is going, he wants no part in it. That’s my opinion.”

Social media users quickly hopped into the comment section and shared their takes on the alleged feud.

“THIS RIGHT HERE. Justin is the main one speaking about the severity and importance of this movie,” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “His interviews have been wonderful to watch, he is focused on the awareness part.”