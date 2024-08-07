Colleen Hoover fans have been eagerly awaiting the film adaptation of her highly popular book It Ends With Us and were even more excited to learn who would be cast as the beloved character Atlas.

Brendon Sklenar was selected by producers as the heartthrob in the role and fans are intrigued by the actor who will be playing Blake Lively’s love interest in the film.

Who Is ‘It Ends With Us’ Actor Brandon Sklenar?

Brandon is an actor known for roles in popular movies like Midway, Mapplethorpe and Vice. He’s also appeared in shows like New Girl, Westworld and 1923.

He gained household name recognition for his portrayal of Atlas Corrigan in the book-to-movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, which also stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid. The story centers on Lily, a flower shop owner, as she navigates a relationship with Ryle, a neurosurgeon, until it starts to mirror the toxic relationship she saw as a child between her parents. Brandon’s character, Lily’s high school sweetheart, returns to her life, adding complexity to her situation.

“I think the way he looks at the world and his perspective is very similar to mine and his vibe is very similar to mine,” Brandon told Forbes of his character in an interview published in August 2024. “I feel like I didn’t really have to do much, so for this, I kind of went the other way. Instead of like muddying the waters, he’s an east coast guy and I’m an east coast guy – just show up and try and be as much as me as I possibly can and kind of forget about the character, in a sense. That’s the best thing I could go with this. I’m just going to show up and be present and be open and listen, you know?”

The actor had a lot of “love and respect” for how Atlas showed up for Blake’s character during the film. “When someone is going through what she’s going through. Often times, they don’t need a solution, really. They don’t even want an answer. They just want the space to be and to feel and to be allowed to be a mess and to feel it all and express it all, and to not have someone react to it or try to come up with a solution, but just to be there in that space and listen,” he explained. “I think that’s something that’s really captured in [Hoover’s] book and the movie. He’s just there and he reflects it back to [Lily] in such a beautiful way and gives her the power to change.”

Getty

Is Brandon Sklenar Married?

Brandon doesn’t appear to be married. However, during the New York premiere of It Ends With Us, he was photographed holding hands with girlfriend Courtney Salviolo, a “personal trainer and nutritionist” according to her Instagram page. The couple was spotted holding hands while walking out of a hotel, however, the actor opted to walk the red carpet solo.

Brandon opened up about his love life in an interview and confirmed he was in a relationship, though he didn’t provide many details about the love connection.

“I’m a home body – I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house,” the New Jersey native told Forbes. “The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It’s a weird dichotomy.”