Tucked away in the bustling heart of New York City lies a sanctuary dedicated to body positivity and holistic healing. This haven is run by Stefania Zois, the brain behind Body Krush and Krush Shapewear, businesses destined to redefine our perceptions of beauty and wellness. Stefania is not your average entrepreneur. Boasting a decade of industry experience, this licensed Medical Esthetician and master Post Operative Lymphatic Massage Practitioner merges functional healing with skincare savvy in a way that feels both revolutionary and personal.

Stefania’s dedication to her craft shines through her progressive approach, always on the hunt for fresh and innovative wellness services. Her business model offers a smorgasbord of high-quality treatments under one roof, breaking the mold of a typical medi-spa. This unconventional approach sets her apart in a rapidly evolving industry teeming with self-proclaimed pioneers. For Stefania, it’s about fostering meaningful connections with her clients and standing firmly by her core values: consistency, persistence, trust, and relatability.

But what truly sets Stefania’s practice apart is her uncanny ability to connect with clients on a level that extends far beyond superficial aesthetic outcomes. People come to her in their most vulnerable states, seeking not only her expert treatments but also the profound healing energy she offers. This unique exchange forms the basis of her practice, making it a sanctuary where clients can seek solace and find empowerment.

Her innovative approach to beauty and wellness hasn’t gone unnoticed. Featured in The NYC Journal’s “Top 20 Businesses To Look Out For In 2023,” Stefania’s reputation as a successful entrepreneur precedes her. Additionally, top plastic surgeons across the tri-state area regularly refer their patients to her for post-operative care, speaking volumes about her credibility in the field.

As she looks to the future, Stefania’s focus remains on expansion, with plans to open a new spa location in Miami and subsequently, Los Angeles. She dreams of spreading her message of positivity and self-empowerment to as many people as possible, and these new locations serve as stepping stones toward achieving this goal.

In a trailblazing move to further her expertise in post-operative healing, Stefania launched Krush Shapewear, a luxe line of post-operative compression wear and shapewear designed for everyBODY. These high-quality garments are thoughtfully designed to contour the body, creating a flattering silhouette, aiding recovery and boosting body confidence. What sets Krush Shapewear apart is its commitment to making everyone feel comfortable in their skin. It’s a unique blend of modern style and optimal body recovery, redefining shapewear for both men and women.

