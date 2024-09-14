Brad Pitt 'Dumping His Life in America' Amid Divorce Battle (EXCL)

Brad Pitt is spending tons more time in Europe these days as he hangs with close friends, including George Clooney and fiancée-in-waiting Ines De Ramon – and a source says he’s keen to put down roots there and move away from Hollywood full-time, especially now none of his kids want anything to do with him, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Brad has considered L.A. home for so long, it’s where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he’s always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability,” the insider says.

“But sadly, he’s rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him.”

As Life & Style previously reported, Brad, 60, was left gutted after his daughter, Shiloh, petitioned an L.A. court to drop -Pitt from her last name, leaving her with just her mother’s namesake: Shiloh Jolie.

“Shiloh did not give her father a heads-up about her decision, and he was blindsided,” a second insider previously revealed. “He’s absolutely heartbroken. Of all the kids, he was always closest to Shiloh and unaware their relationship had changed.”

The name drop, while shocking to the Fight Club star, is a piece in a much larger puzzle surrounding his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, who claimed he had a “history of physical abuse” toward her and became violent with the kids, as well, on a 2016 plane ride.

The actor has denied the allegations and, according to the second source, “feels Angie has slowly but surely turned their children against him.”

“Brad believes she absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from him.”

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Broken up, the first source says Brad even “sold the home he raised them in last year, because it felt so empty, and he wanted to escape the memories.”

“He’s still haunted by being so close to them and yet so far. He’s now saying a change of scenery might be what his mind needs, at least until they start wanting to spend time with him again, which he hopes and prays will one day happen.”

While the aging heartthrob deals with his heartache, the Troy actor’s best friend, George, 63, has got his back, telling him how great being an ocean apart would be for the A-list sad sack.

“George has been raving to him about how much better living full-time in Europe is and has convinced him it’s easy enough to run a production company from overseas,” the insider says.

With little else tying him to his long-time home, L.A., Brad is turning his sights toward new horizons and hoping to reinvigorate himself with his current flame, Ines, 31, whom a source dished Brad is just about ready to propose to and settle down with.

“Brad loves France and Italy and has spent a lot of time in the U.K. as well, so the whole idea of dumping his life in America for a fresh start is beyond appealing.”