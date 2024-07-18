Shiloh Jolie was just a few weeks old when she landed her first paying gig, raking in a reported $4.1 million posing adorably with her A-list parents on the cover of a national magazine. Since then, she’s traveled the globe with mom Angelina Jolie and dad Brad Pitt, worn a Dior dress on the red carpet and lived comfortably in Angelina’s $25 million Los Angeles mansion. As a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “Shiloh has never wanted for a thing.”

After turning 18 on May 27, the famous Hollywood offspring is ready to spread her wings. In a nod to her newfound independence, Shiloh promptly filed legal papers to drop her dad’s last name, and now the source says she wants to start earning money the old fashion way as she forges a new path for herself.

“Brad and Angelina’s kids are very humble about their origins. They want to make their own cash,” says the source, noting that the trained dancer hopes to make it big in New York City after she graduates. “Shiloh has no concept of what it’s really like to struggle, but she doesn’t think it’s very cool to be some rich nepo baby.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Nest Egg

In a rare show of solidarity, bitter exes Brad and Angelina — who split in 2016 and also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — have had no problem supporting Shiloh and the rest of their kids thus far. (Like Shiloh before them, Knox and Vivienne made a fortune — a reported $14 million — when Brad and Angelina sold the first photos of the twins to the highest bidder; the source says paydays like that were put in trusts for the children with a portion sent to charity.)

“Shiloh may not be on the best terms with Brad these days, but she’s got him to thank for organizing a trust fund for her,” says the source.

Not that she’s money hungry. “The irony is that she couldn’t be less materialistic,” a source previously told Life & Style exclusively. “Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders and doesn’t have much interest in flaunting her wealth. It’s quite something because she could easily be a Hollywood It Girl but instead, she just wants to be normal.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shiloh Jolie Is Branching Out

She already knows the value of a dollar. “Shiloh is disgusted by people who waste money on designer bags when there are people going hungry, says the source. “She thinks it’s totally tacky. She almost never spends money on herself. She wears secondhand clothes and would happily shop at thrift stores all the time if she wasn’t worried about getting recognized.”

Aside from family members, Shiloh is mainly surrounded by her friends from the dance world, many of whom are struggling artists. “That’s something she totally idealizes,” says the source, noting that the teen often treats her pals to dinner.

“She’s extremely generous and will happily pick up the tab for the group when they all go out to eat. She doesn’t do it to be flashy,” the source adds. “It’s more because she has the money and a lot of her friends are broke.”

Her dream is to make it as a pro dancer in New York City. “She wants to study dance and live in a humble apartment with a bunch of kids her own age,” the source reveals, noting that Angelina did something very similar before she got her big Hollywood break. “That’s what her mom did when she was young,” says the source, adding, “In a lot of ways she and Angelina are very alike.”