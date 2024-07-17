Inside Shiloh Jolie's Trust Fund: Money's 'Not a Problem'

Shiloh Jolie may not be on the best of terms with dad Brad Pitt these days, but she’s got him to thank for organizing a trust fund that will see her become a multi-millionaire now that she’s a young adult. Siblings Knox and Vivienne are also set for huge inheritances, irrespective of any estrangement, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“One thing Brad and Angelina [Jolie] always agreed on was that any money earned by their kids should be set aside for them and put into their trust funds,” the insider says. “They created accounts for all their kids to use for things like education and travel and even to buy their own homes down the line. All the kids have all had very careful forward planning done for them financially, whether it’s magazine paydays, or inheritance from relatives, or money accumulated in trust over the years.”

Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, are the youngest of the former couple’s brood. The Bullet Train actor, 60, and the Maleficent star, 49, also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.

The source adds that as Shiloh and her younger siblings grow older and more independent, “money is not going to be a problem.”

“Even though they’re not the types to be bratty and are very humble about their origins and want to make their own cash, at the same time, that nest egg that Brad and Angelina provided for them will no doubt be a huge help down the line,” the insider says. “It’s one of the things they really did right as parents and one of the only things they still agree on. When Shiloh was born, Brad and Angelina sold the rights to her first pics for an absolute fortune. They donated a lot of it to charity, but they also put a big chunk in an account for her.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars reportedly received a whopping $4.1 million for baby photos of Shiloh in 2006, per TMZ, and a reported $14 million for photos of the twins in 2008, per Today.

Though Shiloh is virtually set for life financially, the source concludes, “The irony, of course, is that she couldn’t be less materialistic. She has such a good head on her shoulders and doesn’t have any interest in flaunting her wealth. She just wants to be a regular kid and blend in. She doesn’t wear fancy clothes or drive a flashy car. It’s quite something because she could easily be a Hollywood It Girl and instead she just wants to be normal.”

The teen reportedly tapped into some of her wealth to hire her own lawyer when she dropped her father’s last name on her 18th birthday, a source told Entertainment Tonight on June 1. Shiloh filed court paperwork on May 27 to officially become “Shiloh Jolie.”

“Shiloh did not give her father a heads-up about her decision, and he was blindsided,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on June 12. “He’s absolutely heartbroken. Of all the kids, he was always closest to Shiloh and unaware their relationship had changed. He really thought they were on good, solid ground.”