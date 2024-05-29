What’s in a name? For three Hollywood scions, a lot. Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt all recently dropped their father’s surnames in very public ways. Zahara, 19, a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, ditched her dad Brad Pitts’ moniker during the induction ceremony for her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!” she said in her introduction, pointedly still using mom Angelina Jolie’s famous last name.

Meanwhile, Shiloh’s Instagram handle, Shi Jolie, also favors Angelina over Brad amid the couple’s nasty, years long divorce. And the 17-year-old’s younger sister, Vivienne, 15, also reportedly did the same for her credit as a production assistant in the Playbill for Angelina’s Broadway show, The Outsiders.

While Brad, 60, has accused Angelina, 48, of trying to alienate him from his children (including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and 15-year-old Knox), an insider exclusively tells Life & Style the kids are simply exhausted by their parents’ constant battle. Shiloh, for one, “is not trying to hurt her dad’s feelings,” says the insider. “She has sympathy that he’s estranged from some of her siblings, but she idolizes her mom and is just doing what feels comfortable.”