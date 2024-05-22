Grapes of wrath! The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French winery, Château Miraval, has taken a sour turn. The actress, 48, is being accused of trying to turn their children against their father, 60, in a shocking new court filing. According to Tony Webb, a former bodyguard for the couple, Angie’s aide Michael Vieira asked him to stop two members of his team from testifying against the mother of six in her custody battle with Brad. If they did, Angelina threatened to sue, citing the nondisclosure agreements they’d signed.

But Ross Foster, one of the bodyguards in question, told Tony that not only would he testify if needed, but that he would also testify to overhearing Angie “encouraging” the kids to avoid spending time with Brad during his visits. While Angie’s attorney insists that she has only ever wanted “positive relationships between all members of their family,” an insider tells Life & Style exclusively that Brad, who is reportedly estranged from several of their kids, is glad that this information is out there now. “It proves that coparenting was never part of Angie’s plan,” explains the insider. “Angie resented Brad and took it out on her children by depriving them of a relationship with their dad. It’s sad, really.”