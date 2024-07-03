Bridget Moynahan has a solid coparenting rapport with ex-boyfriend Tom Brady, but just like Gisele Bundchen, she’s happily moved on with husband Andrew Frankel.

“Sixteen years [after her split from Tom Brady], Bridget is in an incredibly happy place. Her husband and Jack’s stepdad, Andrew, is a really stable part of the whole equation, and he treats Jack and Bridget like royalty,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “It’s good to be Bridget these days, and her and Tom’s son Jack has grown into a solid young man they’re both proud of. But it wasn’t always a happy situation. Jack’s birth in 2007 was a tough time for Tom and Bridget and both of their families because Tom ended things with Bridget before Jack was born.”

The Super Bowl champ, 46, and Bridget, 53, were first linked in early 2004. Their relationship was hot and heavy for three years before their shocking split in December 2006. The former couple shocked fans once again when it was revealed that the Sex and the City star was pregnant with their first child.

“Bridget is over three months pregnant,” her rep said two months after the breakup. “Former boyfriend Tom Brady is the father.”

Tom was already in a relationship with now-ex-wife Gisele, 43, at the time of the announcement. John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born August 22, 2007, in Los Angeles.

“Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me,” she later told Harper’s Bazaar during a July 2008 interview. “But I got so much out of that … Now I have a child, and it’s the best thing in the world.”

Bridget went on to wed businessman Andrew, 49, in the Hamptons in 2015.

“He’s the nicest guy ever,” she gushed on The Rachael Ray Show in 2015. “Genuine, kind and sensitive. He’s the best. He’ll eat basically anything and tell me it’s great.”

“She works her butt off in her day job on Blue Bloods, but Andrew has a sizable fortune of his own to ensure she never has to work just for a paycheck,” the insider tells Life & Style. “There really hasn’t been a lot of conflict between Bridget and Tom in the last several years because of the very stable and healthy domestic situation Andrew provides. Bridget has made the right decisions in her life after Tom that make her so much more than just a Baby Mama to the biggest athlete of the century.”

According to the source, “Andrew keeps their lifestyle at a Brady-level of luxury.”

“In a lot of ways, Bridget has a better life than Tom ever will because her marriage is happy, she gets to do what she loves, and she has the right level of fame where she isn’t recognized everywhere she goes, even when she’s with Jack, who is a fixture on Tom’s social media. She’s loving every second that allows her to be with her family, even if she can’t wait to get back to work!”