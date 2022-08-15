Written in Partnership with Sidon Farris

Bryanne DeGoede holds an impressive resume that includes over 15 years of expertise in the public relations, marketing, branding, and events industries. She has helped businesses and entrepreneurs expand and promote their brand by using her creative skills, strategy, and connections.

DeGoede earned her degree from the University of California San Diego. Her love of PR began while interning at the Hard Rock Hotel and has continued to grow ever since. In an industry that can often be cutthroat, DeGoede maintains a positive attitude, sense of humor, and a sharp wit. It’s this combination of talent and personality that has made her one of the most sought-after experts in her field.

Using her years of experience, DeGoede took her results-driven mentality and opened her own firm in Los Angeles, California—BLND PR. As the Founder and CEO of BLND PR, Bryanne has cultivated a team of specialists to be able to provide solutions for a variety of communications and marketing needs. Whether it’s public relations, social media, content development and strategy, experiential and live activations, brand partnerships and community relations, or social engagement programs—BLND PR leads the charge to get results for their clients.

With a deep understanding of the ever-changing landscapes of marketing and communications, and a keen ability to identify opportunities, DeGoede works hard to ensure that BLND PR sees the big picture while also paying attention to the details that matter.

“Amidst the sea of brands vying for attention, it may seem impossible to make your voice heard. But there is hope!” DeGoede explains.

“Hiring a PR firm like us, is one way to cut through the noise and best connect your brand with consumers. BLND PR is proud to represent a diverse group of clients, both local and national. Our team has the experience and know-how to help you reach an authentic audience that will contribute to your success as a brand.”

When asked more in-depth about her team and methodology, DeGoede goes on to say “I firmly believe the best way to lead is by example. Actions speak louder than words. If I want my team members to be punctual, then I need to make sure that I’m always on time myself. If I want them to show initiative, then I need to be the one taking the first step. And if I want them to be passionate about their work, then I need to set that tone. Of course, this isn’t always easy – but it’s always worth it. Women in business need to lift each other up,” DeGoede says. “If you want to be a successful leader, don’t just tell your team what to do—show them.”

With the latest announcement of BLND PR’s new office in Hermosa Beach, DeGoede reflects on what it took to make this happen.

She says, “I’m so excited to share our new office space with everyone! We just relocated to Hermosa Beach and our new office is 1500 square feet of pure luxury. I gutted and remodeled the space myself and I’m so proud of how it turned out. Our new office has plenty of room for us to spread out and get comfortable. Plus, the natural light is amazing. I can’t wait to show everyone our new space and see what they think!”

Follow Bryanne DeGoede on her official social media. Contact Blnd PR through email for business inquiries.