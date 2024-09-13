In the cutthroat world of real estate, the stars of Netflix’s Buying London are under a lot of pressure.“During my nearly 30-year career, I’ve executed over $5 billion in sales,” boss man and DDRE Global founder Daniel Daggers exclusively tells Life & Style. “I’ve advised royal families, finance leaders, entrepreneurs and high-profile individuals from the world of sports and entertainment.”

He’s assembled a team of go-getters — Juliana Ardenius was homeless before she hit it big in interior design — but don’t let the high stakes fool you. The show, billed as a British Selling Sunset, is “fun and glossy,” promises Oli Hamilton. “It’s not to be taken too seriously!” Here, Daniel, Oli and costars Reme Nicole, Lauren Christy, Rosi Walden and Rasa Bagdonaviciute (Juliana and fellow cast member Olivia Wayne were unavailable) sat down with Life & Style’s Fortune Benatar and dished on all the soapy drama.

How do you describe the show?

Lauren: There’s something for everyone — from the display of some of London’s best real estate to the individuality of each adviser, which naturally leads to some drama.

Rasa: We take our audience through some of London’s most iconic neighborhoods, providing a rich tapestry of the city’s culture, history and unique charm.

How does it differ from ‘Selling Sunset’?

Daniel: As a native Londoner, I believe our city is the greatest on the planet, and Buying London exhibits that. Few places boast quite so much cultural richness, royal traditions, award-winning restaurants, fabulous bars, unmissable museums and more.

Were you inspired by any famous American agents?

Daniel: I spent years traveling to the U.S., building great relationships with top brokers like Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund and Josh Altman, among others.

Tell us how you joined the DDRE Global team.

Reme: Being Gen Z, I had a background in social media and reached out to Daniel via Instagram and pitched to him why he should bring me onto the team.

Oli: I’ve been working in the industry for more than 15 years. My client list includes celebrities, heads of state, royalty and some of the world’s wealthiest families. Netflix introduced me to DDRE Global.

Lauren: I was introduced to Daniel by a mutual friend shortly after arriving in London from Cape Town. I had a lot to learn about the U.K. market and needed to earn my stripes.

Rosi: I’d been working in real estate for more than six years. Meeting Daniel was a pivotal moment for me.

Rasa: For the past decade, I’ve been working in the casino industry as a customer relations executive. I attended several live webinars with Daniel, and that’s when everything began to take shape. When I set my mind on something, I make it happen.

Celebrity Crossword 37 Crosswords Play now

Who brings the most drama?

Reme: Rasa, for sure — but it comes from a good place.

Oli: Seemingly me!

Lauren: We all have our moments, but there’s a recurring pattern with [one of us] who finds themselves in hot water the most!

Rosi: Most people would say Rasa, but I would argue that Oli and Lauren love to press people’s

buttons!

Rasa: You’ll have to watch to find out — but I’ll say that any drama you see stems from our passion for the job. It’s what makes us good agents.