Who Was Johnny Gaudreau's Wife? Meet Late Athlete’s Meredith Morris

Johnny Gaudreau died alongside his brother, Matthew, after they were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes on the night before their older sister’s wedding on August 29, 2024.

The NHL star left behind his wife, Meredith Gaudreau, who announced at his memorial service that she is expecting their third child together.

Meredith Gaudreau’s Job

After receiving her bachelor’s degree at the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, the Pennsylvania native moved to Virginia to attend the James Madison University in Harrisonburg, according to a Yahoo report.

Meredith earned her master’s degree in pediatric nursing and reportedly works at a children’s hospital.

Meredith Gaudreau/ Instagram

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau’s Marriage

It’s unclear when the pair started dating. However, Meredith hard launched their relationship on Instagram in February 2020 after taking a trip to Canada.

Johnny proposed shortly after and Meredith announced their engagement via Instagram that September.

“Forever and ever. We’re getting married!!! I love you so much, John,” she captioned the post.

Meredith accompanied the post with photos of the big moment. While wearing matching white T-shirt ensembles, Johnny popped the big question by the water at Avalon Jetty in New Jersey.

They tied the knot on September 4, 2021, and waited one week to announce the news on Instagram.

Although they kept their relationship off social media except for big milestones, Meredith took fans along with their marriage, especially after they started vastly growing their family.

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau’s Kids

Weeks after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Johnny and Meredith welcomed their first child together.

Meredith Gaudreau/ Instagram

“It’s a girl! Noa Harper Gaudreau 9/30/2022 8 lbs 1 oz! 21 in with a ton of black hair,” the family matriarch captioned the Instagram announcement.

Johnny and Meredith quickly added another member to their family after announcing they were becoming a family of four in February 2024.

“Last home game with just Noa! Next time we do this walk we’ll be leaving with two babies and John will have another big fan at warm ups,” Meredith captioned her Instagram post alongside a picture of the trio walking out of the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Johnny Edward Gaudreau was born weeks later on February 22, 2024.

That September, during Johnny and Matthew’s funeral, Meredith shared that she was pregnant with baby No. 3 in her heartfelt eulogy.

“We’re actually a family of five. I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby. A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited,” she said in the speech, per Us Weekly. “I was so nervous because this was, again, a total surprise. But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car. After the initial excitement sank in, every time he looked at me, he would say, ‘You’re nuts, you know that? Three kids?’”

Meredith Gaudreau Honored Johnny After He Died

Meredith broke her silence after taking a couple of days off of social media to grieve the sudden death of her late husband.

She shared two posts on August 31, 2024, the first being dedicated to their relationship. Meredith admitted that she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world” to have crossed paths with Johnny and to have become his wife. In the following post, Meredith gushed over Johnny as a father.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” Meredith shared in the caption. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”