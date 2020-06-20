Gushing grandparent alert! Caitlyn Jenner thinks daughter Kylie Jenner‘s toddler, Stormi Webster, is “a great little kid,” she tells Life & Style exclusively.

The 70-year-old has 18 grandchildren — and she reveals which grandkid she spends time with the most. “I’ve seen Stormi lately but I see all the grandkids,” Caitlyn says while promoting her upcoming in-depth interview on Hollywood Disclosure with host Serena DC on FYI Network in July. “I probably see Stormi more than any of the other grandkids.”

It’s no surprise to hear about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s connection with her beloved grandbabies. Besides Stormi, Caitlyn is also a grandparent to Kim Kardashian‘s four children, Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids, Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter on one side of her family. On the other, she is a grandparent to Burt Jenner‘s two children, Brandon Jenner‘s three kids and Cassandra Marino‘s three children.

Caitlyn revealed the affectionate nickname her children’s children call her when she appeared on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here in November 2019. “Boom-Boom … It kind of stuck,” she said at the time. “It was easy for them to say. Little Stormi, yeah, Boom Boom’s here.”

Five years following her transition, both Kylie and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, have called Caitlyn their “hero.” The television personality reveals she has strengthened her bond with her youngest daughters over the last few years.

“We’re a lot closer because I’m not dealing with all the other issues I was dealing with before and I’m just kind of being me and they accept me for being me,” the former Playgirl cover model told In Touch, adding she is “living [her] life authentically” and doing “fantastic” as a result.

Caitlyn also told In Touch she’s still “very close” with all of her children. “I’m like any parent who raises their children to be independent, go out there and work,” she explained. “I’m like ‘Wait, remember me,’ like any parent does. But, to put it lightly, I’m so proud of all of the kids. Between everybody, it’s 10 children and every one of them has done extraordinary well.”