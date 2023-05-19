Has Calista Flockhart Had Plastic Surgery? See Her Transition from ‘Ally McBeal’ Through Today

Actress Calista Flockhart looked breathtaking when she made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival alongside husband Harrison Ford for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But has the actress ever undergone plastic surgery?

Fans couldn’t believe how incredibly youthful she looked, as Calista wore a gorgeous black Zuhair Murad sleeveless tulle gown and rocked shoulder-length dark brown locks. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared a series of Instagram photos featuring the Brothers & Sisters alum as she was nearly done with her glam process. In one picture, Harrison could be seen standing in the doorway beaming adoringly at his beautiful wife of 13 years.

“Get someone who looks at you the way Harrison is looking at Calista in that second pic!” one fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “I love the photo with Harrison admiring her in this gorgeous dress.” Others marveled at Calista’s youthful appearance, with one writing, “Why doesn’t she age?” as several other followers added of both Harrison and Calista, “They actually don’t age!!”

While Calista has never discussed getting plastic surgery or any type of cosmetic work done, her skin is remarkably smooth for someone who turns 59 in November 2023. She also has not gone into detail about how she keeps her face looking so refreshed and wrinkle-free, even without makeup.

The Supergirl alum became an overnight sensation when she starred in the lead role of Fox’s legal dramedy, Ally McBeal, which debuted in September 1997 and ran for five seasons. She went on to play Kitty McAllister on ABC’s ensemble family drama Brothers & Sisters from 2006 through 2011.

Calista scaled back on acting jobs after marrying Harrison in June 2010 after nearly eight years of dating. The pair met at the 2002 Golden Globes. He would go on to adopt her son, Liam, who Calista adopted as a baby when he was born in 2001.

The Freeport, Illinois, native returned to the small screen in 2015, starring on and off as Cat Grant on Supergirl through 2021. Calista and Harrison enjoy splitting their time between Los Angeles and his 800-acre ranch in Jackson, Wyoming. The couple is incredibly guarded when it comes to their private life and rarely give interviews, as Harrison is famously known for his one or two word replies when he is forced to talk to the press for projects.

