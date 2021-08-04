This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is gaining popularity among users due to its potential health benefits. Cannabidiol can be useful for treating neurological issues like seizures and the symptoms of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s. Some of the potential causes of seizures are epilepsy, sleep deprivation, brain infections, traumatic brain injury, electrolyte imbalance, and drug overuse. In this article, we will investigate how CBD oil can help with treating seizures.

The Working Of CBD Oil For Seizures

The exact working of CBD oil for seizures is not well understood, but it is believed that it is effective due to CBD’s positive influence on the ECS. The ECS is a network of chemical signaling systems that helps with regulating functions like sleep, pain perception, appetite, body temperature, immune system response, and so on.

Research suggests that the anti-seizure effect of this cannabinoid is because it reduces the excitation of neurons by acting on receptors like TRPV1 and GPR55. However, more studies are required to better understand this mechanism, and this is the reason CBD oil is not used as part of conventional treatment for epilepsy.

Related: What are the differences between full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolates? Click here to learn more.

Is CBD Oil Effective For Seizures?

Studies on the ability of CBD oil to treat seizures are ongoing because the working of CBD at the cellular level is not fully understood. Also, the most rigorous studies have been performed on people with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, and tuberous sclerosis complex; this is explained in detail below.

CBD For Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome: This is a type of drug-resistant form of epilepsy. Clinical trials have shown that CBD-derived drug Epidiolex can be useful for treating seizures in people suffering from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Their outcome is that the participants experienced fewer seizures.

CBD For Dravet Syndrome: This is another type of epilepsy that does not respond well to anti-epileptic medication. Clinical trials using Epidiolex have shown that the participants experienced a drop in the frequency of seizures.

CBD For Tuberous Sclerosis Complex: Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disorder that causes the growth of non-cancerous tumors in various parts of the body. If these tumors develop in the brain, it causes seizures in some people. Clinical trials using Epidiolex had shown median improvement in participants.

These are the important points that you must know about using CBD oil for seizures, and we hope that this article was useful for you.

Related: Why is third-party lab testing important when shopping for CBD? Click here to find out more.