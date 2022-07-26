Clapping back? Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure posted a cryptic Bible verse after Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” Candace, 46, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 25. The Full House alum’s Story came less than 24 hours after JoJo, 19, took to TikTok to participate in a viral challenge wherein users give celebrities different superlatives.

“Pool day = exposed hahaha,” the Dancing With the Stars alum captioned her video. In the clip, JoJo put different prompts at the top of the screen before quickly turning her phone around to reveal a photo of a celebrity. “Rudest celebrity I’ve met” was the first category.

Of course, many fans took the opportunity to slow down or pause JoJo’s video at the exact moment she flipped to her screen. As a result, they were able to seemingly identify her answers! JoJo appeared to use an image of Candace wearing a sleeveless maroon turtleneck from a Fuller House scene.

Some fans theorized that Candace and JoJo’s feud stemmed from a December 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as the two haven’t had any recent projects together.

As it stands, neither JoJo nor Candace has publicly commented on the situation.

A rep for Candace did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

In her TikTok, the Nickelodeon alum gave out a few other superlatives, calling Zendaya her “celebrity crush” and Miley Cyrus the “nicest celebrity” she’s ever met.

As for “a celebrity that did me dirty,” JoJo featured a picture of SpongeBob SquarePants, alluding to the Nickelodeon network.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native called out Nickelodeon in April 2022 for allegedly not inviting her to the Kids’ Choice Awards. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight … and the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why. But I didn’t get an invite,” JoJo claimed during an Instagram video at the time.

Two months later, during an interview on Today, JoJo made it clear there was no bad blood, assuring “everything is OK” between her and Nickelodeon.