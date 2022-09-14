Country music queen Cassadee Pope is more than just a singer. She’s also a total bikini babe!

Before she was out here singing “One More Red Light,” the Florida native was a member of the band Hey Monday. Once she auditioned for The Voice in 2012 — and subsequently won the show’s third season — everything changed for the songstress. While Blake Shelton helped Cassadee get her country music start thanks to the reality competition series, she told Life & Style exclusively in 2019 that the musicians “don’t really work together that much.” However, he’s always showing his support.

“I mean he’s still so supportive … I had my album release party at Ole Red in Nashville, and he tweeted that out and spread the word. So that’s huge in itself,” she gushed at the time. “He’s super sweet.”

The “Wasting All These Tears” singer also reflected on her The Voice days and explained how winning the show gave her some major “confidence to step out on my own.”

“After the show was over, that was an amazing platform to be able to go to Nashville and say, ‘I’ve won The Voice,’” Cassadee recalled. “My finale song was a Faith Hill song so I was already going that country route, so I had the voice to go to Nashville.”

Her The Voice win isn’t the only thing that gives her confidence. Cassadee also credits her longtime boyfriend, Sam Palladio, as a major support system.

“He’s very supportive and gives me everything I need to feel safe and content,” she gushed to People in August 2020 while discussing her mental health. “So you also need a partner to kind of help you with it too. I’m very lucky that I have that.”

Cassadee explained that she’s “very open” with Sam about her struggles.

“I’ve continued to put the work into learning more about how things follow us, and traumas stay in our bodies,” she shared. “My main thing is really being able to name what I’m feeling and what is factual and what is a story I’m telling myself. Most of the time, the lack of self-worth and the lack of confidence are stories that I’m telling myself. So it’s definitely a journey and it’s still something I struggle with, but at least now I have the tools to talk myself out of it.”

