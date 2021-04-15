Cassie Randolph Was Not ‘Aware’ Ex Colton Underwood Was Coming Out as Gay: She’s ‘Still Processing’

Former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph “was not made aware in advance” ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood was coming out as gay, a source told Us Weekly following his tell-all interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14.

“To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” explained the insider, while noting the Huntington Beach native, 25, is “still processing” the situation. Cassie has not posted on social media since the Indiana native’s bombshell revelation.

Colton, 29, admitted during his sit-down with Robin Roberts that his ex was in the dark about his decision to publicly come out after the host asked if Cassie knew “at all” about his journey.

“I don’t know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said. “I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended. … I made mistakes at the end of that relationship.”

Colton and Cassie confirmed their split in May 2020 after nearly two years together. The reality TV couple started dating after leaving season 23 of The Bachelor as a couple, though they did not get engaged.

Their breakup took an ugly turn in September 2020 when Cassie filed a restraining order against Colton, Life & Style confirmed at the time. According to the documents, the speech pathologist accused her ex of stalking her, placing a tracking device in her car and harassing her friends and family from an anonymous phone number.

Colton admitted to being the person behind anonymous texts sent to Cassie, according to the docs, after he previously claimed he was being bothered by the same mysterious stalker. Some of these texts allegedly included accusations that Cassie was hanging out with another former boyfriend.

Two months later, the former contestant dropped the restraining order. “Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton told TMZ in November 2020. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

The former football player briefly touched on his wrongdoings during his appearance on GMA when he offered a public apology to his former girlfriend.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” Colton said.

He also noted he did truly love her. “It made it more confusing for me. I loved everything about her,” he continued. “I wish that I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”