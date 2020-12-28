A fresh start? Colton Underwood returned to Instagram nearly two months after wiping his page clean.

“Hope everyone had a great holiday! Mine was spent with family,” the season 23 Bachelor captioned his Instagram Story on Monday, December 28. “Missed y’all.” Based on the six photos Underwood shared, his Christmas celebration included some board games, snowboarding and hanging out with his dog, Zooka.

Courtesy of Colton Underwood/Instagram

In early November, the former professional football player, 28, deleted all of his Instagram posts after ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph dropped the temporary restraining order she filed against him in September.

“Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Underwood told Life & Style in a statement on November 3. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

According to the documents Randolph filed against Underwood in September, she accused the reality TV star of harassing her with unsettling texts, showing up randomly at her apartment and parents’ home and allegedly placing a tracking device on her car to monitor her location post-split.

Moreover, Randolph cited “Domestic Violence Prevention” as the reason behind her filing. Underwood was temporarily ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Bachelor alum, her house, her vehicle and her workplace.

Randolph and Underwood met on The Bachelor in 2019. While the California native did win over the leading man’s heart, the pair didn’t officially get engaged on the show. Instead, they went on to date for two years before calling it quits in May.

Given how picture-perfect Underwood and Randolph appeared, many members of Bachelor Nation were shocked to learn of their legal drama, including host Chris Harrison. “It’s hard for me. These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic,” Harrison, 49, told E! News in a September interview.

“It’s surprising. It’s upsetting. It’s difficult to hear. It’s tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately,” the ABC personality added. “It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well.”