Sad situation. Bachelor host Chris Harrison reacted to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s “heartbreaking” legal drama following the former contestant being granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend earlier this month.

“It’s hard for me. These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic,” the ABC personality, 49, told E! News on Wednesday, September 30. “It’s surprising. It’s upsetting. It’s difficult to hear. It’s tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well.”

Courtesy of Colton Underwood Instagram

Cassie, 25, filed a restraining order against Colton, 28, on September 11, and it was approved three days later. Court documents obtained by Life & Style state the season 23 Bachelor star must stay at least 100 yards away from the Huntington Beach native. He is not to have any “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with his former girlfriend. The order is in place until October 6, when the reality exes are expected to appear at a court hearing.

Both Colton and Cassie have stayed extremely quiet about the situation, which is likely due to legal obligations, and Chris has nothing but well wishes for the former couple.

“I think they’ve done a good job of taking it out of the press and dealing with this personally, which is the right thing to do,” the show host added. “But I welcome them both back eventually when all this is all said and done. I wish them all the best.”

Cassie alleged in the court documents obtained by Life & Style that she and Colton broke up in April 2020, but he allegedly continued to harass her with disturbing text messages both as himself and anonymously through an unknown number. Cassie also claimed he started showing up uninvited to her parents’ home and her Los Angeles apartment where he would loiter outside. She also alleges he admitted to putting a tracking device in her car to monitor her whereabouts. The reason cited for filing the restraining order was “domestic violence prevention.”

Hopefully, the dust will settle soon between Colton and Cassie.