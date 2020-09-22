She’s back! Former Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph returned to social media weeks after being granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.

“Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” the Huntington Beach native, 25, captioned a post on Instagram that showed her smiling outdoors with the moon above her head.

Courtesy Cassie Randolph/Instagram

Bachelor Nation rallied to support the grad student. Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) commented a slew of red heart emoji. “You’re beautiful,” former Bachelorette Desiree Siegfried (formerly Hartsock) wrote. Randolph’s sister, Michelle Randolph, wrote, “Angel face.”

The reality star was granted the restraining order against the season 23 star, 28, on September 14 after filing three days prior. Court documents obtained by Life & Style state Underwood must stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph. He is not to have any “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with his ex. The order is in place until October 6, when the pair are expected to appear at a court hearing.

Randolph and Underwood first met on season 23. They did not get engaged but left the show, which concluded filming in late 2018, as boyfriend and girlfriend. The former football player said in his book, The First Time, that they briefly broke up in August 2019 but got back together weeks later.

Randolph alleged they split for good in April 2020, according to September 11 documents obtained by Life & Style, but Underwood continued to harass her with unsettling text messages, showing up uninvited to her Los Angeles apartment and her parents’ Huntington Beach home and put a tracking device in her car to monitor her location. The reason cited for filing the restraining order was “domestic violence prevention.”

Randolph also alleged that her ex admitted to sending her anonymous text messages after previously saying he was being hassled by the same mysterious stalker she was. Some of the intimidating text messages in the doc include accusations that Randolph was spending time with her ex-boyfriend.

The former couple publicly announced their breakup on May 29 via Instagram and said they planned to stay friendly.

“Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there,” Randolph wrote via Instagram. “I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Time will tell what unfolds.