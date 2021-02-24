The cutest brood! Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are having a blast raising their adorable daughters, Novalee and Vaeda. The 16 and Pregnant alums also welcomed daughter Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, in 2009 and placed her for adoption.

Catelynn and Tyler got married in 2015 after first appearing together on the MTV reality show in 2009. The same year, they welcomed Novalee, and Vaeda was born four years later in 2019.

The reality stars surprised fans in February 2021 when they revealed Catelynn is pregnant with baby No. 4 after she suffered a miscarriage in December 2020. They are expecting another little girl.

“This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” the Michigan native captioned a photo on Instagram that showed Novalee and Vaeda smiling with a sign that teased their new sibling is arriving in “27 weeks.”

Catelynn opened up about how she was able to move forward after their devastating loss during an interview with In Touch in January.

“I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” she said about her pregnancy loss at the time and noted they were still hopeful to become parents again. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

The longtime couple seems to be loving this new chapter of their lives. Catelynn gushed over their relationship while wishing Tyler a happy birthday in January.

“We have been together for more than half of our lives, and it’s been such a blessing watching you grow into this amazing man!” Catelynn gushed via Instagram. “Thank you for being YOU! Thanks for loving all of your girls and being a stand up man!!! 29 looks soooo damn good on you!!!! I love you so much and hope you have an amazing day.”

Needless to say, the feeling is mutual. Tyler said his wife is the “bravest, strongest, most beautiful woman [he has] ever known” via Instagram in March 2020.

