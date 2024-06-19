An unnamed celebrity was questioned by police for possible involvement in the October 2023 death of iconic actor Matthew Perry.

A woman was interviewed multiple times by law enforcement following a criminal investigation initiated by the LAPD, in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, into the death of the Friends star due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry was 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Initial autopsy reports stated his cause of death as “deferred” but it was later determined that Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15, 2023.

However, no illicit drugs or paraphernalia were found in his home. His last ketamine infusion therapy session, administered by his doctor through an hour-long IV treatment, had taken place a week and a half earlier. As a result, investigators suspect that Matthew received the fatal dose from someone else, leading them to focus on the woman in question.

“They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, June 19. “She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship.”

The identity of the celebrity was not revealed by the publication due to sensitivities in the ongoing investigation.

Officers showed up at the woman’s sober living residence in Los Angeles, however, she was out exercising and not present. When she returned, the woman, who is a household name due to her marriage to an A-lister, was “completely cooperative,” a source told the outlet. While it’s unclear how exactly the celebrity factors into the investigation, the source said the woman, who is currently sober, privately insisted she would never do anything to harm the man she considered a friend.

“They leaned on each other,” insisted the insider of the woman’s relationship with Perry. “She’s been an emotional wreck. This could send her over the edge, whether she’s involved or not.”

Officers searched her room and the woman “surrendered everything” including her iPhone and computer. According to the insider, it’s not entirely clear what they were looking for, but the inquiry was connected to the investigation into how Matthew obtained the drugs that killed him.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” the source close to the situation told In Touch. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that.”

Authorities remained tight-lipped about the situation, telling In Touch they were “not at liberty” to discuss the investigation “due to mutual agreement with the other agencies involved.”