Celebrities’ Best Revenge Dresses: Princess Diana and More

Princess Diana

The one that started it all! The night her ex blabbed about his infidelity to a TV audience, the Princess of Wales strode into the 1994 Serpentine Gallery Party in a daring form-fitting LBD by Christina Stambolian that showed off her legs and décolletage.

“She wore bright red nail enamel, which we had never seen her do before,” the designer later said. “She was saying, ‘Let’s be wicked tonight!’”