Nothing ever goes out of style in Hollywood! From braless looks to sheer ensembles, celebrities continue to up the ante when it comes to pushing style boundaries. And now, backless dresses have become even more of a fashion staple among stars at events ranging from the Met Gala to film premieres.

As the winner of the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya pulls out all the stops whenever she steps out for an upscale occasion. While promoting her Spider-Man films over the years, the Disney Channel alum rolled up to several premieres wearing open-back outfits. Perhaps her most chic look was at the 2019 Spider Man: Far From Home premiere in Los Angeles, where she showed off her toned back in an all-black sequin slip.

As an avid wardrobe enthusiast, the Euphoria star explained to Harper’s Bazaar how she approaches her outfit choices in a February 2022 interview.

“I’ve always loved fashion, and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself,” Zendaya noted. “I definitely have a strong point of view on what I’m wearing and love to collaborate with my stylist Law [Roach].”

Aside from the Dune actress, other high-profile celebs such as Jennifer Lopez have worn bold outfits on the carpet. While the green dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards broke the internet, the Selena star continues to break boundaries in the fashion world. In May 2019, J. Lo posed for photos in one of her most eye-catching ensembles: a sparkling backless slit dress with a small train, a matching headpiece and metallic pumps.

Jennifer even updated her memorable 2000s Versace outfit during Milan Fashion Week 2019, telling Vogue of her walk down the runway that it was “one of those perfect moments.”

“I didn’t think it was all that risqué, to be honest,” the pop star told the publication. “The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested. That was a moment that captured people’s imaginations, I think, in terms of my career, this dress really marked a moment in time.

Aside from the “On My Way” artist, countless celebrities have also introduced the world to the daring modern style, including several of the Kardashian-Jenner women, runway queens such as Emily Ratajkowski and other movie stars, including Hayden Panettiere and more.

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite celebs wearing backless dresses!