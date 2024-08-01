Celebrities Wackiest Beauty Secrets for Facials and More

How does the Mission Impossible actor stay so Top Gun young? Tom, 62, reportedly incorporates powdered nightingale poop into his facial routine. Dating back to ancient Japan, “uguisu no fun,” as it’s called, works to hydrate and lighten skin. Harry Styles, as well as Tom’s old pals David and Victoria Beckham, are also believed to be fans!
2 of 5
Demi Moore
In her new flick, The Substance, Demi plays a victim of ageism on the hunt for something to make her look younger. IRL, she found that something: blood-sucking leeches. “These are highly trained medical leeches,” the G.I. Jane star, 61, once shared, noting the creatures are part of a cleanse that “detoxifies your blood … Generally, you bleed for quite a bit.”
3 of 5
Kim Kardashian
During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 43, made an interesting confession: “I got a salmon-sperm facial, with salmon sperm injected into my face.” The procedure might sound fishy, but research suggests salmon DNA has regenerative, anti-inflammatory effects, and may increase collagen levels and skin elasticity. Jennifer Aniston has gotten the treatment, too! “I’ll try anything,” Kim’s said of her own quest for perfection.
4 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Oh, honey! In the name of beauty and wellness, the Oscar winner has endorsed getting stung by bees. Apitherapy is a treatment where insects are allowed to sting the skin, allegedly helping with arthritis, inflammation and scarring. “It’s actually pretty incredible,” Gwyneth, 51, said. But before heading to a local hive, beeware: In 2018, a woman who’d been undergoing the therapy for years developed a severe reaction and died.
5 of 5
Angelina Jolie
The Maleficent star has caviar tastes when it comes to self-care. Angelina, 49, reportedly enjoys body treatments where a cream made from the eggs of Baerii sturgeon is slathered on from the neck down. Purportedly, the spa sessions — which can last up to three hours — nourish and moisturize skin while combating a lack of firmness and preventing stretch marks.