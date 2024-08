Celebrities Wackiest Beauty Secrets for Facials and More

Demi Moore

In her new flick, The Substance, Demi plays a victim of ageism on the hunt for something to make her look younger. IRL, she found that something: blood-sucking leeches. “These are highly trained medical leeches,” the G.I. Jane star, 61, once shared, noting the creatures are part of a cleanse that “detoxifies your blood … Generally, you bleed for quite a bit.”