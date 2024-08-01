Celebrities Wackiest Beauty Secrets for Facials and More

Gwyneth Paltrow

Oh, honey! In the name of beauty and wellness, the Oscar winner has endorsed getting stung by bees. Apitherapy is a treatment where insects are allowed to sting the skin, allegedly helping with arthritis, inflammation and scarring. “It’s actually pretty incredible,” Gwyneth, 51, said. But before heading to a local hive, beeware: In 2018, a woman who’d been undergoing the therapy for years developed a severe reaction and died.