Stars — they’re just like us! And that includes getting seriously regrettable tattoos. From Justin Bieber to Khloé Kardashian, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have opened up their not-so-enviable ink.

Take Justin, for example. In 2016, the “Peaches” artist participated in GQ‘s “Tattoo Tour” YouTube series. Although Justin has several of designs all over his body, there’s one tattoo he wishes he could forget — ahem, the woman on his wrist who looks eerily similar to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“I tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know,” Justin, who dated the “Wolves” singer on and off from 2011 to 2018, explained at the time.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Thankfully, the Grammy Award winner has plenty of other designs that hold a special place in his heart. On both sides of his torso, Justin has two angels executed by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith Scott McCurdy.

“We added two angels, one on each side. Below each one, they’re dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative,” he explained during a 2017 interview with E! News. “There needs to be a balance … visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other.”

Justin’s torso piece is “symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang,” Bang Bang added. “I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered.”

To date, Justin has over 60 tattoos on his body — and as far as his fans know, he only regrets one! Not bad, Bieber.

