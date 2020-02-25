No makeup, no problem! Some of your favorite celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woodsand Ashley Graham have no problem ditching the full glam and opting to show off their gorgeous freckles. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the au naturel selfies.
1 of 20
Demi Lovato
ICYMI: Demi’s skin is as radiant as her voice! The pop star loves to share some freckly selfies and of course, we love to fawn over them.
2 of 20
Jonathan Van Ness
“Sunrise & selfies,” the Queer Eye star captioned the snap while on the beach in Australia.
3 of 20
Demi Lovato
Yes, she makes a second appearance on our list because, well, is there such a thing as too much Demi? We think not.
4 of 20
Barbie Ferreira
Come on, Barbie, let’s go … show off those freckles! The longtime model and breakout actress in HBO’s hit new series Euphoria, 22, is all about embracing her natural beauty.
5 of 20
Halsey
Not to be dramatic, but Halsey’s skin literally glows brighter than the sun. We absolutely love that the “Nightmare” singer, 24, is confident enough to rock a bold eye and bare face.
6 of 20
James Charles
To be fair, it looks as though the 20-year-old makeup artist enhanced his freckles in this picture, but that doesn’t make them any less stunning. Slay, sister James!
7 of 20
Jordyn Woods
Oh, Jordyn, what a beauty you are. The model, 21, is constantly taking raw selfies on the ‘gram and from the looks of it, it’s not hard to see why.
8 of 20
Ashley Graham
Ashley’s versatility is truly unreal. The model, 31, slays just as hard in a golden hour selfie as she does in a high-fashion photo shoot. Must be nice, huh?
9 of 20
Kylie Jenner
Considering Kylie, 21, runs her very own skincare line, it’s not entirely surprising to see her look *this* amazing with no makeup on!
10 of 20
Iskra Lawrence
While Iskra’s face freckles are certainly faint, she rocks the ones on her chest like it’s nobody’s business! We love to see the U.K. beauty, 28, embracing the skin she’s in … literally.
11 of 20
Emily Ratajkowski
Yes, yes, we know Emily, isn’t completely without makeup in this sizzling selfie. However, the 28-year-old’s freckles are still shining through like the little gems they are!
12 of 20
Troye Sivan
*Pauses to swoon.* The “Bloom” singer, 24, may be a wee-bit sunburned in this beautiful bathtub selfie, but those freckles still look adorbz.
13 of 20
Bekah Martinez
This Bachelor Nation babe, 24, has such cute freckles, that they almost look fake! However, given the number of glowing selfies Bekah takes, we know they aren’t.
14 of 20
Kesha
Kesha? More like Queen of Freckles! The pop star, 32, definitely has no problem rocking her face exactly as is.
15 of 20
Lindsay Lohan
No shade to the rest of freckled beauties on this list, but Lindsay, 33, certainly knows how to rock the heck out of her bare skin. In fact, she’s been making her freckles work for her ever since The Parent Trap.
16 of 20
Maya Rudolph
Turns out, in addition to being one of the most hilarious actresses in Hollywood, Maya, 46, also has some seriously sweet freckles.
17 of 20
Perrie Edwards
The 26-year-old U.K. beauty is basically the reason people draw on fake freckles. Come on, look how stunning her skin is!
18 of 20
Zoe Kravitz
Just like her stunning mama, Zoe, 30, knows how to rock her subtle freckles.
19 of 20
Hilary Duff
While vacationing with her fiancé, Matthew Coma, the actress, 31, snapped this stunning makeup-free selfie with her freckles on full display! As you can see, they can’t be “tamed.”
20 of 20
Kendall Jenner
Kenny, 23, makes her freckles look high-fashion because, well … the KUWTK star makes everything look high-fashion.