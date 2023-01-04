The Juiciest Celebrity Memoirs of 2023: Prince Harry, Paris Hilton and More Stars Tell All

These stars are spilling all the tea with some real page-turning memoirs released in 2023. Celebrities, like Prince Harry, are finally getting a chance to tell their story, and fans can’t wait to read all about it.

The Duke of Sussex first announced his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in July 2022, revealing its January 2023 release date.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry shared in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Published by Penguin Random House, the book will detail every stage of his life thus far, including “his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day.” Harry promised “an honest and captivating personal portrait” of himself as he details his past “military duty” along with “the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Similarly, actor Elliot Page is set to recount his rise to fame in Pageboy: A Memoir.

“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible,” the Umbrella Academy star announced via Instagram in December 2022. “I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story.”

The actor went on to advocate for trans people, writing that “the act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.”

He concluded, “Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Scroll through the gallery for a list of the juiciest celebrity memoirs of 2023 and their release dates.