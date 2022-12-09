These Celebrities Make Sideboob Look Classy and Chic! See Photos of The Stars’ Sexiest Outfits

There are quite a few fashion trends in Hollywood that have grown in popularity over the years. From miniskirts to flashing underboob, models and actresses alike have created daring looks that complimented their sense of style. And celebrity sideboob outfits have also made an entrance into the spotlight.

Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough has embraced the stylish trend a few times, and not only through the dazzling dance outfits she would wear as a performing dancer!

The Rock of Ages actress once wore a sleek sideboob look when she attended Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood Style event in April 2012. Julianne sported a maroon mesh knee-length dress, which slightly revealed part of her chest while posing for the cameras.

Despite Julianne’s confidence, the Broadway alum has opened up about feeling self-conscious over her body image.

“I still have not mastered feeling 100 percent confident in my body,” Julianne told Yahoo Style in December 2020. “I still have days where I look in the mirror and say, ‘Thanks, Grandma, for giving me my thighs!’ At the same time, it’s all in your head. If you love your body, then your body is going to love you back.”

Fellow actress Olivia Wilde has also hit the red carpet wearing the bold fashion choice. In August 2011, the Don’t Worry Darling director wore a stunning black floor-length gown, which featured a mesh top, at the Cowboys & Aliens premiere. As she flaunted the angles of her outfit, Olivia proudly showed some of her upper body in the see-through material.

Aside from A-list looks, other stars have promoted the sideboob style at low-key events. Vanessa Hudgens is a notable fashionista, and the Tick, Tick … Boom! actress has never been afraid to experiment with different outfits whenever she attends the annual Coachella Music Festival.

At the April 2022 event, the High School Musical alum wore multiple outfits over the week, including one which featured a plum triangle cut-out bikini and a sheer dress. While she shows off her colorful festival outfits via social media every year, Vanessa has insisted that attendees should be mindful of the hot climate.

“Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself,” she told E! News at the time. “I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste, and go from there. And honestly, it’s a festival. You’re going to be in the dirt so, like, don’t go too crazy.”

Scroll through the gallery to see your favorite celebrities showing sideboob!