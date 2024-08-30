Kate Walsh

The Grey’s Anatomy vet has had her good years and bad. “The best back-to-school memory was when I was going to my freshman year of high school in Tucson, Arizona. I had my outfit planned for my first day and I had just moved from California, so I was wearing my OP shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, Birkenstocks. And I felt real cool. I was like, move over Tucsonans, a Cali girl is in your midst,” said the 56-year-old. “Worst memory was probably going into second grade with a terrible shag haircut.”