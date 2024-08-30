Get on the bus! Even future celebs got excited about new pencils, backpacks and the perfect back-to-class ‘fit. Kate Walsh, Kaitlyn Dever and more stars have shared their best and worst school memories.
The Grey’s Anatomy vet has had her good years and bad. “The best back-to-school memory was when I was going to my freshman year of high school in Tucson, Arizona. I had my outfit planned for my first day and I had just moved from California, so I was wearing my OP shorts, a Hawaiian shirt, Birkenstocks. And I felt real cool. I was like, move over Tucsonans, a Cali girl is in your midst,” said the 56-year-old. “Worst memory was probably going into second grade with a terrible shag haircut.”
Kaitlyn Dever
The Booksmart actress was all about back-to-school fashion. “You gotta bring it first day, and my mom would always get me something so rad and cool,” said the 27-year-old. “I would always be coordinated with my sister, who’s two years younger than me.”
Ian Ziering
The 60-year-old has passed down his childhood tradition of taking a first-day-of-school pic in front of the house to his own kids. “We do it every year with my kids with a little sign: Kindergarten, first day of kindergarten, first day of first grade,” said the dad of two. “I have that from my childhood, and now my kids have that.”
Sonja Morgan
Losing her lunch! “My worst back-to-school story is my mom packed my favorite lunch, which was sardines and chocolate pudding, and it just doesn’t smell good, doesn’t look good,” the former Real Housewife, 60, recalled. “And I come home and I’m like, ‘Mom, none of my friends like me.’ I had the worst paper bag lunch ever.”
Kate Beckinsale
Fresh start! For the 51-year-old, school supplies were key. “You could completely reinvent yourself every year if you wanted to, defined by your backpack and your pencil case,” the mom of one said. “I still like that, the smell of sharpening pencils and all new erasers.”
Salma Hayek Pinault
Growing up in Mexico, the 57-year-old loved making covers for her textbooks. “They don’t do it anymore,” lamented the mom of one. “Finding the paper to wrap it and the decorations. Now it’s all the computer, nobody wraps their books anymore. I remember how exciting it was to do it all neatly. It was a lovely ritual.”