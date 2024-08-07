Her performance was nothing short of epic. Perched at the base of the Eiffel Tower in a custom Dior gown, Celine Dion belted out Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour,” or “Hymn to Love,” during the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony on July 26. It marked the music legend’s return to the public stage for the first time since revealing her years-long battle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) — an incurable autoimmune disease that Celine, 56, has said makes it difficult to sing and walk.

“Physically, she continues to experience spasms, and the pain comes and goes,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Still, Celine feels like she’s gotten a second chance at doing what she loves, thanks to various therapies and treatments. She is calling it a miracle.”

The recent documentary I Am: Celine Dion chronicled the star’s brave fight to get back in front of an audience. Now, the Queen of Power Ballads — who currently holds the record for the two highest-grossing residencies in Sin City’s history — is even planning a new Las Vegas show.

“This time, she’ll probably only do one or two concerts a week, and they won’t be as intense as in the past,” confides the insider, adding that SPS has forced former “work-horse” Celine to listen to her body. “Nothing could stop her before, but she gives herself some grace these days.”