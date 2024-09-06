While Chappell Roan has made a major name for herself in pop music, she’s quite private when it comes to her dating history. Fans want to know more about her romances and exes.

Chappell Roan Was in a Four-and-a-Half-Year Relationship

While the “HOT TO GO!” singer didn’t name names, she revealed she had just got out of a long-term relationship when she dropped her queer anthem, “Pink Pony Club,” in April 2020.

During a March 2023 interview with Teen Vogue, Chappell — who was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — reflected on the romance, saying after the song’s release, she ran out of money, ended a four-and-a-half-year relationship and was forced to move back home with her parents in Willard, Missouri.

Chappell seemed to infer the relationship was with a man, as she reflected, “[Dating a boy is] just literally not fun. It’s not fun. It’s not hot. It’s not interesting. It’s boring.”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer told the outlet she had her queer awakening in 2018 after moving to Los Angeles and going to famed West Hollywood bar The Abbey as a 21-year-old. Up until then, she had dated men.

Getty Images

Chappell Roan Has Dated Women

The “Femininomenon” songstress revealed in an August 2023 Los Angeles Times profile that she was in a relationship with a woman.

“I feel scared kissing her in public,” Chappell told the publication. “Even though I’m in L.A., homophobia is in the back of my head. It’s liberating, but there’s a new set of problems that I didn’t know existed.”

The songwriter penned her ballad “Kaleidoscope” about a friendship that turned into a failed romance. She explained at one of her concerts, “Queer relationships are so difficult. They’re so complicated sometimes because you fall in love with your friends and it’s a girl sometimes.”

Chappell Roan Realized She Was Queer in Seventh Grade

After growing up in a small midwestern town where there were no other girls who were out, Chappell wondered why boys didn’t have crushes on her while she was in seventh grade.

She told Teen Vogue about her realization at the time, “Maybe I like girls. I was like, girls are so much prettier. Girls are nicer. I like hanging out with girls more. That was in the back of my head for all of high school. I think I like girls. I didn’t know how to deal with that part of myself except to make fun of it. ‘Haha. It’s so funny. It’s a phase. Haha.’”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Chappell Roan Wrote ‘My Kink Is Karma’ About a Bad Breakup

In a March 2022 TikTok video, Chappell sat in her mom’s car makeup-free as the song played. Over the video she described how she penned the tune. “I wrote this song after the worst breakup I’ve ever had,” she began.

“I really felt like we would be together forever. But honestly it couldn’t have ended worse. So, I ended up writing this about how I feel now,” she added while taking her hair down out of a pulled back messy bun and letting her long locks flow down her chest.